Iga Swiatek has addressed the criticism her psychologist Daria Abramowicz has faced as she declared people “don’t know how we work and what kind of support I need.”

The Polish star, who is 25, started working with Abramowicz in February 2019, when she was 17 and ranked just inside the top 150.

Swiatek, who has won 25 singles titles, including six Grand Slams, and spent 125 weeks as the world No 1, is the most accomplished player of her generation.

Despite Swiatek’s huge success, her relationship with Abramowicz has come under scrutiny.

Last year, Polish sports psychologist Dariusz Nowicki claimed “certain boundaries” between Abramowicz and Swiatek had been crossed and labelled the partnership “disturbed.”

“If we were to look at this relationship only and exclusively from the point of view of strictly psychological workshop, then it is indeed a disturbed relationship, in which certain boundaries of professional distance between the psychologist and the client are crossed,” Nowicki told Interia Sport.

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Nowicki went on to warn that Abramowicz could be at risk of “errors of perception” in her judgement due to a lack of distance between her and Swiatek.

“Unfortunately, most errors in perception occur when emotions are aroused,” he continued. “Regardless of whether these are positive or negative emotions, then we make errors in the accuracy of observation.

“A certain psychological distance in relation to the client, who is the athlete, or in general to the training team, which is with the athlete or team, is essential.

“Someone in this group must maintain some common sense and emotional self-control, and the psychologist should be such a person the most.

“While coaches allow themselves to have quite big emotions in starting situations, being a co-participant in this event, a psychologist professionally involved in sports psychology should be able to keep their distance and not get involved in emotions.

“Only then will they be able to function effectively within their professional competencies.”

In an interview with The Times, Swiatek defended Abramowicz and praised the role the psychologist has played in her career.

“People on social media like to give their opinions, but they don’t know how we work and what kind of support I need and how much people that are in my position need trusted people,” said the world No 3.

“Daria has been working with me since 2019. I would be a totally different person in terms of how I was at the time. I was super insecure.

“I didn’t really have skills emotionally or even cognitively to play tennis at the level I needed to, to achieve this kind of level, so she helped me develop myself as a player.”

“And when I got my first successes, she also helped me handle it because you think [when] you win and it’s all a dream come true and amazing, but there are so many things that change.”

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