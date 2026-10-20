Iga Swiatek makes big decision about her 2026 season as she issues update after injury blow

Iga Swiatek has announced her 2026 season is over as she needs time to allow her body to recover after revealing she has been dealing with an “ongoing injury.”

The six-time Grand Slam champion was hampered by a left thigh injury during her semi-final loss to Maja Chwalinska at the Wuhan Open last week.

The Polish star was then forced to pull out of this week’s WTA 500 event in Ningbo — which ended her hopes of qualifying for the 2026 WTA Finals.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to withdraw from the tournament,” the world No 9 explained.

“I’ve been experiencing an ongoing problem with my left thigh over the past weeks and I feel that giving myself the time to rest and recover is the right decision.”

Swiatek was on the entry list for the WTA 500 tournament in Tokyo, but she will now miss the event, and she will not travel to the WTA Finals as an alternate.

Here is the full statement Swiatek shared in an Instagram post:

“This has been one of the most demanding seasons of my career, with a lot of challenges, changes and lessons along the way.

“I’m especially proud of the work we’ve done in the second half of the year and the progress that came with it. It gives me a lot of confidence in what’s ahead.

More WTA Tour News

Andy Roddick says how he really feels about Iga Swiatek not qualifying for the WTA Finals

Ningbo Open withdrawal list: Elina Svitolina and Iga Swiatek among 6 stars to pull out of WTA 500 event

“The past few months, or actually the past couple of years, have been incredibly intense and I feel I need to rest and recover my body fully. So that’s exactly what I will do, a bit longer this time.

“I’ve decided to end my season here, which means I won’t be playing any more tournaments this year.

“I’m feeling grateful for everything this year has taught me and very much loving what I do. As always, I’ll come back with passion and motivation to keep improving.

“Thank you for being with me and see you soon.”

Swiatek ends her 2026 campaign with a 39-15 win-loss record.

The 25-year-old won her only title of the year at the WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto in August, while her best Grand Slam result was reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals.

READ NEXT: ‘Bull****’ – Andy Roddick calls for Serena Williams rule change that Roger Federer had to follow

