WATCH: Iga Swiatek does a ‘wacky’ move in her practice sessions and this is why it helps her

Iga Swiatek was using some innovative training methods as she hit the practice courts at the Wuhan Open last week, with her move to turn around between each shot highlighted by some intriguing video posted on Instagram.

Swiatek’s quirky antics on the practice court caught the eye of leading coach Ashley Neaves, who highlighted the Polish player’s methods during a post on his hugely popular Tennis Mentor Instagram account.

Neaves, who is a Level 4 LTA Accredited coach, explained why Swiatek and her coaching team were experimenting with the twisting motion, as he suggested it could have an impact on his spatial awareness on the court.

“Why does Iga warm up in wacky ways,” asked Neaves, as he brought to life the practice footage from the Wuhan Open.

“There are various clips of Iga Swiatek doing unique exercises at the start of her training sessions.

“After every shot she hit during a rally, she does a 360 degree spin. Now, I often see people and coaches commenting on these clips saying they are pointless, but in my opinion, they are great.

“Using this clip in particular, spinning stimulates your vestibular system, located in your inner ear, which is responsible for sensing motion and spacial orientation.

“By spinning, you are activating this intensely, training your brain to balance your body position quickly in your brain, improving your reaction time.

“These practice drills challenge Iga and take her out of her comfort zone and in turn, making her a better athlete. They also keep training fun.”

Analysis of practice technique used by the game’s top players is proving to be hugely popular on social media platforms and it also gives amateur tennis players a chance to try some of the techniques displayed by the top professionals.

Swiatek is currently preparing for the final phase of the season and will look to collect the biggest prize money cheque of the year at WTA Finals that will take place in Saudi Arabia for a second year in succession.

The Polish star has already made a big leap in the all-time prize money list after jumping about Venus Williams and up to second place in all-time list.

Swiatek, who has earned $42,945,490 in her career, will look to add to that total when she plays in Saudi Arabia next month.

Only Serena Williams, who has won an Open Era record 23 Grand Slam women’s singles titles, has earned more than Swiatek. Williams earned an eye-watering $94,816,730 during a remarkable career spanning from 1995 to 2022.

Swiatek has now made $9,417,532 in prize money in 2025, which ranks as the ninth-most lucrative season in WTA Tour history. She claimed $4,069,500 for winning her maiden Wimbledon title in July, while her victory at the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati brought her $752,275.