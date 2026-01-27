Tennis analysts have warned Iga Swiatek about the threat of Elena Rybakina ahead of the pair’s blockbuster matchup in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Australian Open.

No 2 seed Swiatek and No 5 seed Rybakina will face off in the first match on the Wednesday schedule at the Melbourne Grand Slam.

Both players are aiming to win their maiden Australian Open title, with Rybakina a runner-up in 2023 and Swiatek a two-time semi-finalist.

Swiatek is chasing her seventh major, which would see her complete the career Grand Slam, while Rybakina is vying for her second Slam title.

After Swiatek’s 6-0, 6-3 fourth round hammering of Maddison Inglis, former British No 1 Laura Robson looked ahead to the Pole’s showdown with Rybakina.

“Iga is on a mission at the moment and she’s got probably one of the toughest opponents you can get, not that any opponent can be easy now, but Elena Rybakina next, who’s just been cruising through the draw, and she’s going to need to play very, very well,” Robson told TNT Sports.

“But it is such a good lineup for the quarter-finals on the women’s side of the draw. Iga is still looking for that career Grand Slam with that kind of performance.”

Jamie Murray, a former world No 1 in doubles, also gave his verdict.

“Iga’s just got a much bigger weight of shot [than Inglis],” Murray said. “She’s got the ability to manipulate the ball.

“It’s a good performance, but she’s going to have much bigger tests coming ahead.

“I don’t feel like we’ve learned a whole lot from her and I mean, her next match against Rybakina will be a huge step up, a huge challenge for her, and I think that’s when we’ll know whether she’s really looking to win this title or not.”

The winner of Swiatek and Rybakina’s match will play either Amanda Anisimova or Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

What is the head-to-head between Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina?

This will be the 12th meeting between the pair, and Swiatek leads the head-to-head 6-5.

Rybakina won the last encounter at the WTA Finals in November after Swiatek had won the previous four matches.

