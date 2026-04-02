Six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek is set to link up Francisco Roig following her split from Wim Fissette.

The world No 4 and Fissette parted ways after her disappointing form over the past few months, with the announcement coming on the back of her second-round defeat to Magda Linette at the Miami Open.

The Belgian started coaching Swiatek in October 2024 following the departure of Tomasz Wiktorowski and the partnership got off to a slow start as the Pole failed to win a title in the first half of the 2025 campaign.

But it all came together at Wimbledon when she won her first grass-court Grand Slam at the All England Club and then finished the year with titles in Cincinnati and Korea.

However, the 24-year-old has been sluggish so far in 2026 as she is yet to make it past the quarter-final of a WTA Tour event and she decided it was time for a change after the Sunshine Double.

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The name of Roig – who was part of the great Rafael Nadal’s coaching team when he was at his peak – was immediately mentioned by Polish media, but both parties have kept mum about a link-up.

Swiatek’s manager Maciej Ryszczuk, though, did confirm that she will be training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca ahead of the clay-court season with many believing it signalled that the Pole will team up with Roig.

The Spaniard coached 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu from August 2025 until January this year while he most recently worked with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open.

However, French publication L’Équipe has confirmed that Roig has ended his collaboration with rising star Mpetshi Perricard with the Swiatek announcement expected in the coming days.

Swiatek herself didn’t give too much away when she was recently asked by Sport.pl if Rafael Nadal had helped her to find a coach.

“The very fact that I have his number and can get in touch with him is a great honour for me,” she said.

“But to be honest, whether he helped me [in choosing a coach – rl] or not, I’d like to keep that between us, because he’s part of this story. I wouldn’t want to put him in an awkward position.”

Swiatek will next be in action at the Stuttgart Open with the tournament starting on 13 April and Ryszczuk said they were hopeful to have a full-time coach in place by then.