Iga Swiatek has named Carlos Alcaraz as a “huge inspiration” and revealed the way in which she wishes she was more like the Spanish star.

By measure of Grand Slam titles won, Swiatek and Alcaraz are both the leading players of their generations on the respective tours.

Swiatek improved her record in Grand Slam finals to an astonishing 6-0 with her record-breaking 6-0, 6-0 demolition of Amanda Anisimova in the 2025 Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz claimed his fifth major title at the French Open last month by overcoming Jannik Sinner in an instant classic five-set championship match.

The 22-year-old then tasted defeat in a Grand Slam final for the first time when he fell to Sinner in four sets in the Wimbledon title match.

Both Swiatek and Alcaraz only need to win the Australian Open to complete a Career Grand Slam, with each having triumphed at the other three majors.

In an interview with TVA Sports, Swiatek lauded Alcaraz’s approach to the sport and ability to play with joy.

“I wish I was more like Carlos because I have got to say he is a big inspiration in terms of that,” said the 24-year-old Pole.

“He always says that the most important thing for him on a tennis court is to enjoy it and have fun and I sometimes forget about that.

“And sometimes with all the pressure around and things we need to do off the court, you need to remind yourself about this kid that started playing tennis, instead of winning for somebody and having this baggage on your shoulders.

“For sure, when Carlos shows that and when he speaks about that, it is always a good reminder for me, and I try to do that as well, but without me working on it, I think my mind would automatically go to just working, working, working.”

Swiatek will play 259th-ranked Chinese qualifier Guo Hanyu in her opening match at the Canadian Open in Montreal.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, is not competing at the Masters tournament in Toronto as he opted to take extra time to recover after an intense period.

“After many consecutive weeks of competition without rest, I will not be able to play in Toronto this year,” the world No 2 explained on Twitter.

“I have small muscles issues and I need to recover physically and mentally for what comes next. To the tournament and to my fans in Canada I am very sorry, I will see you next year!”

