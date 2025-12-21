Iga Swiatek has reflected on finishing the 2025 campaign as the world No 2 as she also assessed that the players at the top of the WTA Tour “got more equal” in 2025.

The Polish superstar has 8,395 points, which puts her 2,495 points behind world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and 1,632 points ahead of third-ranked Coco Gauff.

Swiatek compiled a 64-17 (79%) win-loss record across the 20 events she played in 2025 (including the Billie Jean King Cup Finals).

The 24-year-old’s major season highlight was winning her maiden Wimbledon crown and sixth Grand Slam overall in July.

She also secured titles at the WTA 1000 tournament in Cincinnati and the WTA 500 in Seoul, while she was a runner-up at the WTA 500 in Bad Homburg.

What did Iga Swiatek say about her year-end No 2 finish in 2025?

In an interview with CLAY and RG Media, Swiatek expressed her satisfaction at ending the season as the second-best player in the women’s game.

“I think finishing as No 2 is a great achievement,” Swiatek said.

“I think the level we’re all at got more equal. I think you could see that, especially during the WTA Finals, basically, any of us could win this tournament, we really played a lot of tight matches.

“There are some players that obviously prefer some conditions or others who feel better in this or that part of the season…but I think overall we all are getting better in a really fast way.

“If I would serve, like, 185 kilometres per hour three years ago, I think it would be a game changer, and it would be amazing, but now [that] I actually learned to do that, I realised that girls are serving 195.

“It’s obviously not only about the speed. It is just an example, but I think tennis is evolving and we’re all presenting a pretty good level now.”

Swiatek added: “[2025 was the] longest season I ever played. The season was challenging, but I’m super proud of it.

“But I am also happy that it’s done, because I played a lot of matches this year. And the schedule was packed.”

Swiatek has spent 125 weeks as the world No 1, having first climbed to top spot in April 2022.

Sabalenka has been the world No 1 since overtaking Swiatek in October 2024.

