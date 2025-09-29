Iga Swiatek is eyeing a return to the No 1 spot in the WTA Rankings and she has already climbed back up to that position in alternative rankings that offer a snapshot of current form in women’s tennis.

The Polish star enjoyed a stunning return to form last July, as she backed up a surprisingly poor run of form on her favoured clay courts by lifting her first Wimbledon title in emphatic fashion.

Swiatek could not back that up by winning a seventh Grand Slam title at the US Open, but he was in title-winning form again last weekend as she lifted the Korea Open title on Sunday, beating Ekaterina Alexandrova.

That title has allowed her to take over as world No 1 on the UTR Rankings, with Coco Gauff relegated to second spot ahead of Aryna Sabalenka, who is world No 1 in the official WTA Rankings.

The UTR Rankings are based on the current form from the last few weeks and months rather than reflecting results that occurred up to a year ago, with the system created to promote fair and competitive play across the tennis world.

All players, regardless of age, gender, geography, or skill level, are rated on the same scale between 1.00 and 16.50 based on actual match results.

The UTR Ranking is open to players of all levels of the game and the algorithm used provides an intriguing insight into the current form of the top players in the game.

Victories against higher-ranked players are worth more in the UTR list than the official ATP or WTA Ranking, meaning they offer a more accurate reflection of the current form at the top of the game.

That algorithm ensured that Swiatek has made big leaps up the UTR Rankings after he fine win at Wimbledon and the title success in Seoul, which meant so much to her after her father competed in the Olympic Games held in the city in 1988.

Tomasz Swiatek was a rower who competed in the men’s quadruple sculls event at one Olympic Games, with Iga talking about the impact that event had on her own sporting development.

“The Olympics in 1988 were the highlight of his career, and he’s been telling us stories about it since me and my sister were kids,” said Swiatek.

“So I’m happy to explore this city. He’s been talking about being here as a great adventure.

“I play a different sport, but still we’re at the Olympic venue and I’m surprised by how the whole city is still appreciating the Olympic tradition. It’s great, because this event is the best in the world has in any area. Playing here for sure is an honour, and maybe next year my dad will come.”

Swiatak be hoping her rise back to the No 1 spot in the UTR Rankings will propel her back to the top in the race to finish the year as the WTA Tour official No 1 ahead of Sabalenka and Gauff.

These UTR Rankings are a snapshot of the form players in women’s tennis, with Emma Raducanu’s presence in 12th position confirming the British star is getting herself back among the game’s elite names.

Updated UTR Rankings

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Coco Gauff

2. Aryna Sabalenka

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Ekaterina Alexandrova

6. Mirra Andreeva

7. Zheng Qinwen

8. Marketa Vondrousova

9. Amanda Anisimova

10. Elina Svitolina

11. Naomi Osaka

12. Emma Raducanu

