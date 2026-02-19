One of Iga Swiatek’s former coaches as well as a Polish journalist have come under fire from the Grand Slam winner’s father after they questioned the role that the world No 2’s psychologist is playing in her career.

Several coaches have come and gone, but Daria Abramowicz has been by Swiatek’s side for the past seven years and part of the various teams that guided the Polish star to six major titles.

Sports psychologist Abramowicz has been working with Swiatek since 2019 when she was still a 17-year-old rising star of the game, and the following year, the youngster shot to fame when she won the French Open as a 19-year-old.

She has gone on to win another four Grand Slams, including a Surface Slam with her titles at the 2022 US Open and Wimbledon in 2025, and reached No 1 in the WTA Rankings with coaches Piotr Sierzputowski, Tomasz Wiktorowski and Wim Fissette (2024 to current) all playing key roles.

Swiatek has never been afraid to change her coaches as she parted ways with Sierzputowski in 2021 and Wiktorowski in 2024, but Abramowicz has always remained part of the team.

Iga Swiatek News

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek defended by former No 1 after ranking point ‘punishment’ suggestion

Iga Swiatek-Wim Fissette reports confirmed as ‘fake news’ by respected Polish source

Questions had been raised about Abramowicz’s role with Polish sports psychologist Dariusz Nowicki claiming back in 2025 that “certain boundaries” between therapist and player had been crossed and labelled the partnership “disturbed”.

Abramowicz and Swiatek both hit back, but with the player going through a bit of a slump on the WTA Tour, the psychologist is back in the spotlight.

One of the world No 2’s youth coaches, Artur Sostaczko, appeared on the “Trzeci Serwis” podcast with Lechem Sidorem, and they assessed her game – both the technical aspect and the mental side.

“I don’t know of any other case where a player spends day and night with a psychologist,” Sostaczko said. “There are joint vacations, matches, movies, said the coach. But if it suits Iga, I won’t discourage her.

“People need to understand that I can express my opinion or be a little surprised, but if it suits the player, who is ranked second and was once number one in the world, with six Grand Slam titles to her name, what can we offer or advise her?”

Sidorem then replied. “Let me counter that. At the Australian Open and in Doha, it wasn’t clear that Daria Abramovich was helping in any way. Iga is a bundle of nerves; she doesn’t have any mechanisms she could put into practice, such as sign language.

“The world is starting to look at this arrangement differently, with different eyes.”

Sostaczko: “You’re right, something isn’t working again. […] But what I’m getting at is that maybe during the preparatory period it would be worth going on vacation separately for a while. Even for a week, just give it a rest.”

The podcast was aired on YouTube and the player’s father Tomasz Swiatek, a former Olympic rower who regularly travels with her and Abramovich to tournaments, slammed the pair in a comment.

“What have you both achieved? Almost nothing, mind your own business. You don’t know shit, you sleep on your feet,” he wrote.