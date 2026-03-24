Iga Swiatek’s search for a new coach is officially underway after she announced her split from Wim Fissette on the back of her disappointing Middle East and North American hard-court swings.

The former world No 1 was stunned by Maria Sakkari in the quarter-final of the Qatar Open and then skipped the Dubai Tennis Championships before she once again fell in the last eight of the Indian Wells Open, this time losing against Elina Svitolina.

But the biggest shock came at the Miami Open when she was beaten in three sets by fellow Pole Magda Linette with that defeat the first time in 73 tournaments she had lost her opening match at the top level.

Days later, Swiatek confirmed that her partnership with Fissette, who joined her team in October 2024 and helped her to win the Wimbledon title last year, has come to an end.

In a post on social media, the six-time Grand Slam winner wrote: “I’m grateful for his support, experience, and everything we achieved together – including one of my biggest dreams in sport.

“Wim, thank you for this time and for the lessons I’ve learned thanks to you. I wish you all the best – both professionally and personally.

“The rest of my team remains unchanged. I know there are many questions, but I’ll let you know what’s next at the right time.”

Swiatek’s List Of Coaches So Far

The six-time major winner has had three coaches since she made he breakthrough in 2020 when she won the French Open with Piotr Sierzputowski her mentor from 2016 until 2021.

Tomasz Wiktorowski replaced Sierzputowski and he oversaw three Grand Slam title runs while she also became world No 1 under his tutelage before they ended their partnership in 2024.

Fissette then took over and guided Swiatek to the Wimbledon title in 2025.

Who Are The Possible Successors?

According to Sport.pl journalist Dominik Senkowski, Swiatek is looking towards Spain with Francisco Roig one of the top candidates.

Roig was part of tennis great Rafael Nadal’s coaching set-up when the Spaniard was at the peak of his powers and he most recently coached 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu before they parted ways ahead of the Sunshine Double.

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Senkowski adds that Canal+ Sport’s Zelislaw Zyzynski has revealed that Swiatek could reunite with Wiktorowski as he stated: “I think it often happens in life that you have to leave someone or something behind to realise how important they are to you.”

Wiktorowski, of course, has been coaching four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka since July 2025, but the Japanese player has recently indicated that she could take an extended break, perhaps even retire, in order to spend more time with her daughter.

One name that is not on the list is former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki’s father and former coach Piotr as Swiatek’s team told Sport.pl: “Regarding reports in foreign media about alleged collaboration with Piotr Wozniacki, any information about names is purely media speculation and has no basis in reality. As always, Iga herself will announce personnel decisions in due time.”

Wozniacki himself named Dawid Celt – Poland’s current Billie Jean King Cup captain – as an option telling Sport.pl: “I’m sure someone will say, ‘What? Who did he coach?’ But that doesn’t matter.

“What matters is that he knows Iga, can communicate with her, and they both think in Polish. And he’s an ambitious guy and a really promising coach. I have a feeling it would work out.”

Tennis fans have, of course, also named Carlos Alcaraz’s former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero as a possible candidate as he is currently not coaching in tennis following his split with the world No 1 last December.

According to Senkowski there are no firm links but he adds the Spaniard is “effectively free” and “let’s not forget that Ferrero places a strong emphasis on mental health, which he’s currently pursuing in golf, and for Swiatek, this is a significant issue.

“But will the former number one be willing to abandon golf and switch from the ATP to the WTA in tennis?”