Iga Swiatek admits she was both “shocked” and “happy” to see Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova together, following a reunion that left the tennis world stunned.

Many were left in disbelief when Williams made a surprise appearance at Sharapova’s Hall of Fame induction last weekend, with the American introducing the Russian ahead of her acceptance speech.

Arguably the two biggest WTA stars of their generation, and maybe the biggest stars in women’s tennis history, Williams and Sharapova were known to have a tense and frosty relationship.

Despite Williams dominating their head-to-head, winning 20 of their 22 clashes, the pair’s matches always attracted huge attention and hype, meeting in four Grand Slam finals.

Signs of the two’s improving relationship have emerged in recent years, with the pair pictured together at the Met Gala previously.

However, few would have predicted Williams to describe Sharapova, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame five years on from her retirement, as her “forever friend” on such a big stage.

And, it wasn’t just tennis fans who were surprised, with six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek also left in shock by the two’s reconciliation.

Speaking after her comfortable opening-round win at the US Open, the world No 2 opened up on why it was so “great” to see the two form a strong bond.

“Honestly, it’s great,” said Swiatek.

“It’s a shame, obviously, that it didn’t happen before when they were on tour together.

“I just thought that their relationship was so tense that I’m just shocked that they managed to work through it.

“I guess if you have good intentions, you can work through everything, you know. So for sure I’m happy to see that.

“I think having that appreciation from your biggest rival, it must be a great feeling. So Maria also deserves that, and Serena, she’s great. So they’re both great.

“I was just happy to see them together, because I feel like we all should be kind of united and going towards one goal as players, even though we’re competing against each other, and that’s one of the examples of that.”

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, will be eligible for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2024, five years on from her 2022 retirement.

Considered by many to be the greatest female player of all time, the 43-year-old is a shoo-in to be inducted, though Swiatek herself is all but guaranteed the honour once her playing career is over.

Aged 24, the Pole will likely still have many more years left on tour, though she is already a six-time Grand Slam champion with 125 weeks as the world No 1.

Swiatek is searching for her seventh Grand Slam title, and second straight major, at the US Open this fortnight, and is many people’s favourite to win what would be her second title in New York.

Champion at this tournament back in 2022, second seed Swiatek will face Suzan Lamens in second-round action on Thursday.

