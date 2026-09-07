Iga Swiatek’s promising US Open run came to a grinding halt on Monday after being dumped out of the tournament by qualifier Qinwen Zheng.

The eighth seed hadn’t dropped a set in her run to the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows and looked to be cruising to victory against her Chinese opponent when she raced into a 5-0 first-set lead.

But the Pole failed to win another game in that set as the 2024 Australian Open runner-up stormed back to take the opener 7-5.

The former world No 4, who dropped outside the top 100 this year after having surgery on her elbow, withstood any fightback from the six-time major winner and claimed a remarkable 7-5, 6-3 win.

The 23-year-old’s powers of recovery have been on full display at the US Open, as in the previous round, she came from 5-0 down and saved a match point in the final set to beat Madison Keys in round three.

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Swiatek‘s loss ends a run of four straight years winning a Grand Slam. In 2022, she won the French Open and US Open, she retained her title at Roland Garros in 2023 and 2024 and then claimed her first Wimbledon last year.

But in 2026, she has been knocked out in the quarter-finals of Australia, the fourth round at the French Open and US Open, and the third round at Wimbledon.

So, how much did Swiatek make in terms of ranking points and prize money in New York?

The total prize fund for this year’s US Open is a record $108million (£80m), with the men’s and women’s singles champion each pocketing $5.5m (£4m).

After making it to round four, Swiatek has earned $480,000 (£355,140) and 240 ranking points. She falls to ninth in the WTA Tour rankings on 4,619 points, while Zheng continues her rise up the rankings to 52nd.

Swiatek, who seemed to return to form after winning the Canadian Open in August, is down in 11th in the WTA Tour Race on 3,584 points and could miss out on the WTA Tour Finals in Indian Wells later this year. And Zheng is up to 42nd on 1,018 points.

Below is a prize money and ranking points breakdown for the US Open.

First Round: $140,000 (£103,582) | 10

Second Round: $190,000 (£140,576) | 70

Third Round: $290,000 (£214,563) | 130

Fourth Round: $480,000 (£355,139) | 240

Quarterfinals: $780,000 (577,102) | 430

Semifinals: $1.45 million (£1,072,818) | 780

Finalist: $2.8 million (2,071,649) | 1300

Champion: $5.5 million (£4,069,311) | 2000

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