Winning an Olympic gold medal is the pinnacle for the majority of professional athletes — and Novak Djokovic knows a thing or two about that.

The Serbian has won 24 Grand Slam singles titles and an array of significant titles during his legendary tennis career, though arguably no triumph means more to him than his gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

After missing out on gold on four previous attempts, Djokovic memorably saw off Carlos Alcaraz to strike gold inside Court Philippe Chatrier, cementing his place as an Olympic legend.

Now, the 38-year-old is back at the Olympic stage as a spectator — and is leaving newly-crowned Olympic champions in awe.

Fresh off his run to the Australian Open final in Melbourne, Djokovic is in Italy alongside his family for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which officially started last Friday.

And, the Serbian was present to see a new sporting superstar officially crowned inside the Forum di Milano on Sunday night.

Figure skater Ilia Malinin is set to be one of the faces of this year’s Winter Olympics and won the first of potentially two gold medals in the Team event, helping lead Team USA to glory with two stunning routines across the weekend.

Malinin’s free skate was perhaps the highlight of the Games so far, with a stunning backflip attracting huge attention across the globe — and leaving Djokovic in disbelief in the stands.

Tennis News

Novak Djokovic hit with brutal ‘not motivated enough’ verdict as Serena Williams’ ex-coaches disagree

ATP Rankings: Felix Auger-Aliassime +2, Alex de Minaur -2, Carlos Alcaraz loses 500 points

And, speaking after winning his first Olympic title, 21-year-old Malinin admitted he was shocked to learn that the 24-time Grand Slam champion had been in attendance.

He said: “I did see Djokovic. It’s so unreal.

“I heard that after I landed my backflip he was like, he had his hands over his head. That’s incredible.

“That’s a once-in-a-lifetime moment: Seeing a famous tennis player watching my performance. I’m absolutely blown away.”

Already a two-time world champion in his individual event, Malinin will look to win a second Olympic gold medal in the men’s singles event in Milan over the coming few days.

Whether Djokovic will be back in the arena to once again watch the skating sensation remains to be seen, but the Serbian himself may also be eyeing up further Olympic glory.

Speaking to Corriere TV this week, the 38-year-old reiterated his wish to compete at the Los Angeles Summer Olympic Games in 2028.

He said: “Far away, yes. At this stage of my life and career, it’s far off, but obviously I have the desire to get there.”

Djokovic is currently set to return to action at the ATP 500 Qatar Open, with action in Doha underway from next week.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.