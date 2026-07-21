Former world No 1 Ilie Nastase has shared his thoughts on Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s rivalry as he named the player he is “in love with.”

Since the start of the 2024 season, Alcaraz and Sinner have been the two dominant forces in men’s tennis, with the duo each having secured five of the last 11 Grand Slam titles.

Alexander Zverev, who claimed his maiden Grand Slam crown at the 2026 French Open, is the only other man to win a major during this period.

Alcaraz and Sinner have played 17 times, with the former holding a 10-7 edge, while the latter has won their last two encounters.

Sinner is the current world No 1, while Alcaraz — who has been out of action since April due to injury — is ranked third behind Zverev.

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Nastase said: “We’ll see what kind of form Carlos is in [when he comes back], but great duels are certainly the essence of the sport.

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“Sinner and Alcaraz have shown that tennis is always capable of going beyond itself and constantly producing new players.

“However… I’m in love with Alcaraz. It’s not just a question of his playing style; I like him because he always has a smile on his face, no matter what happens on the court.

“He’s the best example of what it means to love your sport. Even now, parents of kids who play tennis come up to me and say, ‘We’re happy because our kids like it.’

“And I reply, ‘If they just like it, they probably won’t become champions. They have to love it, then maybe they can build something’.”

Nastase won 64 titles, including two Grand Slams, during a career spanning from 1966 to 1985.

The Romanian revealed he is proud of the fact he was the first player to be ranked world No 1 when the ATP Rankings were introduced in 1973.

“There’s one thing no one can take away from me: I was the first number one in the rankings when the computerised rankings were introduced, even though I always played for fun,” said the Romanian.

“It’s true, in 1973, I was definitely the best in the world, but I wasn’t chasing the top spot at all costs. That’s why I have no regrets.”

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