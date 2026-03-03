Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev have been told that “tennis is not such a big deal” and they would be better off staying in Dubai instead of rushing to the United States.

The duo are due to participate in the Indian Wells Open later this week, but they are still stranded in the United Arab Emirates after their flights out of the country were cancelled following the escalation of the Middle East conflict.

Just hours after the tournament ended on Saturday, airspace in the region was closed due to Israel and the United States’ military action against Iran. The latter then launched a counter initiative as they bombed several American bases, including in the UAE.

Several buildings in Dubai were hit and those in the country were told to stay indoors with the ATP confirming that about 40 players, officials, staff and journalists were still in the country following the ATP 500 event.

To complicate matters, Medvedev and Rublev are due to fly to the United States as they are scheduled to compete in the Indian Wells Open on Friday or Saturday.

With no flights out of the country, the pair were given alternative travelling options by ATP officials with Spanish publication Marca saying one of those was a long drive to neighbouring Oman where they would take a private flight to Turkey or Armenia before heading to the United States.

However, former world No 8 John Isner urged the pair to make sure they are safe instead of travelling by car.

Speaking on the Nothing Major Show podcast, Isner said: “Around 40 ATP players, officials and staff stuck in Dubai following the conflict in the Middle East right now as flights out of the UAE are cancelled. Among those players at the top of the list are Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who have not been able to make their way to California guys.

“This is something that, I mean, we haven’t… There’s not much precedent for this at all, and there’s a very, very real chance that Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are not going to play Indian Wells.”

Isner added: “There were some options, but they’re just awful: a six-hour drive to Oman or a 10-hour drive to Riyadh. Yeah, I mean, that makes me think, staying in Dubai [is the best bet]. This is tough, unprecedented. We haven’t seen anything like this one.

“We just hope everyone is safe and secure, I mean, tennis is not such a big deal when you’re dealing with an issue like this over there. So we hope everyone’s safe, and of course, we hope all these players and the ATP staff can get to Indian Wells, but it’s looking unlikely.”

There have also been reports that their fellow Russian Karen Khachanov is also in Dubai as he also competed in the tournament, but others suggest he has already made his way to the US.

