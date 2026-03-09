Emma Raducanu’s recent struggles continued as she was thrashed by Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the Indian Wells Open and it could result in a drop in the rankings.

Just over a month ago, Raducanu was on a high after reaching her second career final as she faced Sorana Cirstea in the showpiece match at the Transylvania Open in Romania.

But she never got going in the WTA 250 final – her first final since she won the 2021 US Open – as she was beaten in straight sets and later revealed she battled health issues before and during the match.

The British No 1 climbed to No 25 in the rankings on the back of that result, but she has been unable to get going since that run.

She retired from her match against Camila Osorio at the Qatar Open while trailing 6-2, 5-7, 0-2 while she lost her opener against Antonia Ruzic at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Raducanu – who reunited with Mark Petchey ahead of the California tournament – ended her three-match losing streak with a two-set win over qualifier Anastasia Zakharova in the second round in Indian Wells last week, but was crushed 6-1, 6-1 by Anisimova in the third round.

WTA Rankings Points

Raducanu started the WTA 1000 tournament in California at No 24 in the official WTA Rankings and she moved up one spot in the Live Rankings following her win over Zakharova.

Players earn 65 points for reaching the round of 32 at WTA 1000 events, but with the WTA using a rolling 52-week, cumulative points system, players also have to defend the points they earned at the corresponding period 12 months ago.

Raducanu lost in the first round of the 2025 edition so she was defending 10 points, which means she will leave with 55 points.

For now, the 23-year-old remains at No 23 in the Live Rankings, but she is likely to drop a few places as several players below her are still active in the tournament.

Raducanu will next be in action at the Miami Open, where she will once again be seeded, but she will be under pressure to reach the latter stages as she is defending 215 points after a run to the quarter-final in 2025.

Prize Money Earned

Before the start of the Indian Wells tournament, Raducanu had earned $317,419 so far in 2026 with her career earnings sitting at $6,274,797 with the bulk of that coming from her 2021 US Open title.

Players earn $61,865 for reaching the round of 32 at the WTA 1000 event so her 2026 total will grow to $379,284.

