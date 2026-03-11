Joao Fonseca declared that he has “the level” to compete with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz after his loss to the former at the 2026 Indian Wells Open.

The 19-year-old Brazilian fell 6-7(6), 6-7(4) to world No 2 Sinner in a pulsating last 16 contest lasting just over two hours at the Masters 1000 event.

In his first-ever meeting with Sinner, Fonseca pushed the four-time Grand Slam champion hard and had three set points in the opening set tiebreak.

The world No 35 is yet to face Carlos Alcaraz, the world No 1 and a seven-time major winner, in a competitive match.

Following his defeat to Sinner in Indian Wells, Fonseca was asked how his performance against the Italian makes him feel about his ability to challenge the top two.

“Well, I think the level, my level, it’s pretty, like, I mean… I can play against them (Alcaraz and Sinner). I can do some great matches,” Fonseca said.

“But there is always the little things, the little important things that you need to work every day. I mean, those little details just super important, like when he played the important points, like how he deal with it.

Indian Wells News

Jannik Sinner reveals ‘humble kid’ Joao Fonseca’s best qualities after Indian Wells Open clash

WATCH: Jannik Sinner confronts Indian Wells spectator as umpire forced to step in

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“So of course a lot of experience, I still need it, but I think the level is still there. Of course far, but I can play against them.

“I mean, of course, much more things to improve, but I feel happy the way that I played, because I felt the level was pretty close today.”

Fonseca was also asked how the outcome of his first match with Sinner compared to his expectations prior to the match.

“I mean, I wanted to win, of course, but like I said, I was happy the way that I played, because I put a lot of pressure,” said the Brazilian.

“I think the rallies were good. I was putting pressure the way that I wanted, and yeah, I served well, I tried to do the returns that I could.

“But he was serving well, as well. So, I mean, I think I kind of managed to — I mean, my expectations were okay. I was just trying to put what I could in the court and trying to see how it is.

“Of course, I saw some opportunities, so I got a little bit more with a little bit of expectations, because you’re playing against ex-top 1 guy.

“But yeah, like I say, the level was there, but the good things that I need to work with a lot of things to reach this level.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Novak Djokovic’s opponent takes dig at him after controversy in Indian Wells doubles loss

