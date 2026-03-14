Elina Svitolina and Linda Noskova’s campaigns at the 2026 Indian Wells Open ended with semi-final defeats, but how much prize money and how many ranking points did the pair earn?

World No 14 Noskova was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the first women’s semi-final at Tennis Paradise.

The 21-year-old Czech overcame Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Sorana Cirstea, Alex Eala and Talia Gibson en route to the last four.

Svitolina, who is ranked ninth, lost 7-5, 6-4 to second-ranked Elena Rybakina later on Friday at the WTA 1000 tournament.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian defeated Laura Siegemund, Ashlyn Krueger, Katerina Siniakova and Iga Swiatek during her run in Indian Wells.

Indian Wells prize money

Both Noskova and Svitolina secured $340,190 in prize money for reaching the semi-finals in Indian Wells.

Svitolina had earned $1,281,926 in prize money in 2026 prior to Indian Wells after making the semi-finals at the Australian Open and the Dubai Championships, as well as winning the Auckland title.

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Noskova, meanwhile, entered the tournament on $309,389 in prize money for the year, with a third round run at the Australian Open her best previous result.

Sabalenka and Rybakina will battle for the $1,151,380 winners’ prize pot in the final, while the runner-up will leave with $612,340.

Iga Swiatek, Victoria Mboko, Jessica Pegula and Talia Gibson — all of whom exited in the quarter-finals — earned $193,645 in prize money.

Champion: $1,151,380

Runner-up: $612,340

Semi-finalists: $340,190

Quarter-finalists: $193,645

Round 4: $105,720

Round 3: $61,865

Round 2: $36,110

Round 1: $24,334

Indian Wells WTA ranking points

Svitolina and Noskova have each collected 390 WTA ranking points for progressing to the last four at the WTA 1000 event.

This has seen Svitolina increase her points total by 175 to 4,020, which has lifted her one place to world No 8 in the Live WTA Rankings.

Noskova has boosted her tally by 380 points to 2,801, which has moved her up one position to 13th in the live rankings.

Svitolina’s career-high ranking is world No 3 — a spot she reached in 2017.

Noskova achieved her career-best ranking of world No 12 in January this year.

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 390 points

Quarter-finalists: 215 points

Round 4: 120 points

Round 3: 65 points

Round 2: 35 points

Round 1: 10 points

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