Thursday’s news from the 2026 Indian Wells Open includes Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper’s reaction to their thrilling fourth round showdown.

We also have news about Naomi Osaka being “tricked” by Aryna Sabalenka’s grunting and Greg Rusedski’s verdict on Emma Raducanu’s game.

Here is our round-up of the biggest headlines from Tennis Paradise as the first combined ATP-WTA 1000 tournament of the season reaches the quarter-final stage.

Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper react to blockbuster clash

The much-anticipated last 16 matchup between reigning champion Jack Draper and five-time winner Novak Djokovic did not disappoint, with the Brit prevailing 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(7-5) in two hours and 35 minutes.

Draper admitted he felt “overwhelmed” after beating Djokovic and said he had “idolised” the 24-time Grand Slam champion since his childhood.

Djokovic revealed afterwards he “ran completely out of gas” after an epic point in the opening game of the third set, and the 38-year-old was also full of praise for Draper.

Naomi Osaka comments on Aryna Sabalenka’s grunting

Naomi Osaka was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the last 16 in Indian Wells.

It was only the second-ever meeting between the pair after a clash at the 2018 US Open, and Osaka admitted it felt like she was playing Sabalenka for the first time.

The Japanese star said she felt “tricked” by the lack of power on certain Sabalenka shots given the Belarusian star “grunts the same way for every ball.”

Greg Rusedski urges Emma Raducanu to add dimensions to her game

Emma Raducanu was crushed 6-1, 6-1 in just 52 minutes by world No 6 Amanda Anisimova in the third round in Indian Wells.

Greg Rusedski, a former world No 4 and US Open runner-up, offered some advice to the world No 24 on his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast.

The former British No 1 argued Raducanu’s one-dimensional approach can be problematic against opponents like Anisimova if she does not have her A-game.

Jannik Sinner confronts spectator during Joao Fonseca win

In the fourth round at the Masters 1000 event, Jannik Sinner claimed a hard-fought 7-6(6), 7-6(4) victory over Joao Fonseca in his first meeting with the 19-year-old Brazilian.

Late in the opening set of the contest, Sinner appeared unhappy as he pointed at and spoke directly to a spectator sitting courtside.

The conversation was not picked up by microphones, but the spectator had seemingly said something to provoke Sinner, who is renowned for his composure.

Joao Fonseca speaks about competing with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Following his impressive showing against Sinner, Fonseca was asked how his performance makes him feel about his ability to challenge both the Italian star and world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

The Brazilian did not shy away from the topic and proclaimed that he has “the level” to contend with the top two.

