Wednesday’s news from the 2026 Indian Wells Open includes Mirra Andreeva coming under fire from a Russian tennis great and Alex Eala reacting to her exit from the tournament.

We also have news about an online spat between two Tennis Channel commentators and the Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper’s upcoming clash.

Here is our round-up of the biggest headlines from Tennis Paradise as the first joint-ATP-WTA 1000 tournament of the year reaches the business end…

Mirra Andreeva ‘not making progress’, claims former world No 1

Mirra Andreeva’s title defence in Indian Wells ended with a surprise three-set third round loss to Katerina Siniakova on Monday.

The world No 8 has since faced some blunt criticism from two-time major winner Yevgeny Kafelnikov, who claimed only those “who lack tennis competence” will not question the 18-year-old Russian’s form.

“She’s not making progress — that’s the most important thing. She’s stagnant,” said the former world No 1.

Read more: Mirra Andreeva labelled ‘stagnant’ in blunt criticism from former world No 1 after Indian Wells exit



Alex Eala reacts after debut Indian Wells run ends

Alex Eala’s debut campaign in Indian Wells ended with a heavy 0-6, 2-6 defeat to world No 14 Linda Noskova in the last 16 at the WTA 1000 event.

The 20-year-old Filipina started the tournament as the world No 32, and she is up to a projected new career-high ranking of 28th in the Live WTA Rankings.

Eala described her run in Indian Wells as “something I’m really proud of” despite the difficult conclusion.

Read more: Alex Eala on her learning experience in Indian Wells – ‘I do leave with happiness’

Jannik Sinner praises Joao Fonseca after winning pair’s first match

World No 2 Jannik Sinner defeated rising Brazilian star Joao Fonseca 7-6(6), 7-6(4) in a pulsating fourth-round encounter in Indian Wells on Tuesday night.

After what was the pair’s first-ever match, Sinner hailed Fonseca as an “incredible talent” and said the 19-year-old has a “fearless” mentality.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also described the world No 35 as “a very humble kid.”

Read more: Jannik Sinner reveals ‘humble kid’ Joao Fonseca’s best qualities after Indian Wells Open clash

Aryna Sabalenka highlights role of coach Max Mirnyi

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the quarter-finals in Indian Wells with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over fellow four-time Slam winner Naomi Osaka in the last 16 on Tuesday.

The world No 1 added her Belarusian compatriot Max Mirnyi, a 10-time major champion in doubles, to her coaching team last year.

After beating Osaka, Sabalenka credited Mirnyi for improving her as a player, including by helping her introduce serve-and-volley to her game.

Read more: Aryna Sabalenka reveals how legendary coach re-worked her game after scintillating Indian Wells win



Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper look ahead to Indian Wells showdown

Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper will face off in a mouth-watering last 16 matchup in Indian Wells on Wednesday night

Third seed Djokovic has won five Indian Wells titles, while 14th seed Draper is the reigning champion at the Masters 1000 event.

Speaking ahead of the match, Draper described Djokovic as “the greatest player of all time”, while the 38-year-old Serb said the 24-year-old Brit is “playing on a really high level again.”

Read more: Indian Wells Open: What Novak Djokovic and Jack Draper said ahead of blockbuster clash

Talia Gibson will make big rankings jump as she continues stunning run

Talia Gibson upset world No 7 Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 to progress to the quarter-finals in Indian Wells on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Australian has won six consecutive matches in Tennis Paradise — two in qualifying and four in the main draw.

Gibson, who started the tournament ranked 112th, is set to break into the top 70 of the WTA Rankings.

Read more: Talia Gibson set for stunning rankings rise as prize money so far is confirmed

Awkward on-air exchange between Tennis Channel commentators

A segment on Indian Wells broadcaster Tennis Channel got slightly uncomfortable during an exchange between former American players Coco Vandeweghe and Chris Eubanks.

Eubanks made his feelings known after Vandeweghe brought up the topic of beating him in a serve speed contest in Indian Wells.

“See, here is the thing about me and you, Coco. I don’t like to just bask in my own career and accomplishments. I like to focus on the players. I don’t want to talk about myself and what I did and what my serve was,” said the former world No 29.

Read more: Tennis Channel commentators involved in on-air spat – ‘Let’s focus on the players’

Miami Open News

While action at the Indian Wells Open will continue until Sunday, the second leg of the Sunshine Double in Miami will get underway on 17 March.

We looked at the entry lists for both the WTA and ATP events in Miami, as well as the prize money and ranking points on offer:

WTA Miami Open 2026 Entry List: Sabalenka, Swiatek, Rybakina, Gauff star; will Eala & Raducanu be seeded?

ATP Miami Open 2026 Entry List: Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic headline as 30 of top 32 set to star

2026 Miami Open: What prize money and ranking points will be on offer?

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.