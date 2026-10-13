Inside Wuhan: How the city at the heart of a global pandemic is fighting back

The 2026 Wuhan Open is underway, with a city that became infamous for all the wrong reasons at the turn of the decade eager to put on a show that changes a few negative perceptions.

Tennis365 were invited to attend the tournament in Wuhan last year and our experience was a real opener for all the right reasons, as we experienced incredible hospitality, a warm welcome from the locals and left with a very different view of a city that may never fully recover from it’s status as the starting point for the world’s biggest pandemic.

We will never definitely know how Covid-19 started in Wuhan and while many suspect a deadly leak the city’s Institute of Virology was the starting point, the devastation caused the the pandemic that rocked the world was a very personal tragedy for the people of Wuhan.

Recovering from a crisis that had such huge ramifications for the world was never going to be a comfortable ride for Wuhan, but the rebuild and recovery appear to be complete six years later.

While the offer to pay a visit to the city that gave the world Covid-19 hardly feels like a holiday invitation you would jump at, the reality when you land in Wuhan Tianhe International Airport is very different to what may be etched into your mind.

This is a city packed with stunning architecture and as you travel past the brightly lit buildings that line the Yangtze River, it feels like you have landed in New York City rather than China’s industrial heartland.

Meanwhile, the cavalcade of electric cars filling the wide highways provide a gateway for the 11 million occupants of Wuhan to make their way around, while also offering compelling evidence of the efficiency of the Chinese construction operation.

Naomi Osaka meets the fans in Wuhan (Wuhan Open/CVG)

Vast tower blocks are the dominant image for as far as the eye can see, with rows of skyscrapers providing accommodations for the Wuhan natives, with the reminder of where you are coming cemented by the Chinese flags that line the streets alongside the flashing CCTV lights that are a snapshot of the huge government-controlled operation tracking your every move.

This is deepest China, so you may not expect to see too many road signs that would be useful to an English-speaking visitor, but that was not the case, as every sign has an English translation, as did signs for the Metro and toilets and other amenities.

In fact, when you took a stroll through the Han Street area of Wuhan, you could be forgiven for thinking you were in Regent’s Street in London, with a Hamleys toy shop perched next to a Lego store in an area that also included Starbucks outlets and a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

It was surprising to see so many symbols of Western enterprise infiltrating a city that was once noted for being the home of China’s car-making industry, but huge investment has ensured it is now so much more.

The shining lights of the city of Wuhan are the people, as every local went out of their way to show generosity towards the guests in their city, with one of the assistants helping us to get around the city giving us an insight into the different outlook on the world she had compared to what we consider to be the norm here.

After asking her about her experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, she was keen to tell me all about the lockdowns she lived through with her family.

The story took a twist when I said we also had a similar experience in Ireland and when I explained that was also due to Covid-19, she seemed amazed that the virus had created such a wave all around the world.

Coco Gauff with 2025 Wuhan Open trophy (Credit: Wuhan/CVC)

This somewhat bizarre conversation was a snapshot of the control the Chinese government hold over the information that is released to their people, as they are sheltered from an outside world that is far removed from their consciousness.

This is a part of the world where social media is restricted, Instagram and Facebook are shielded from the public and I needed VPN to stay in touch with services that were considered, probably incorrectly, to be vital to our everyday lives.

At a time when we are all questioning whether social media platforms should be restricted for a youth growing up far too quickly due to their exposure to material that warps their mind, China’s ‘Great Firewall’ may be welcomed by many parents if it could be put in place across Ireland, as the children of Wuhan are not exposed to the kind of content corrupting the minds of too many of our young people.

Those barriers ensure the Wuhan folk are not getting hourly updates on the latest rambling of US President Donald Trump or the fresh horrors being inflicted on the people of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin, but they seemed to be happy in their world and the East Lake area served up a glimpse of how the locals relax.

You do see some unexpected sights and one was the somewhat bizarre sight of square dancing, as hundreds of locals stride in unison to music in what amounts to a public exercise class. This was line dancing without the energy, but those taking part appeared to be in their element.

Aryna Sabalenka ahead of the Dongfeng · Voyah Wuhan Open (Wuhan Open/CVG)

As for the food on offer, we’ve all heard the stories about the unusual delicacies that are consumed in China and the offering of spicy duck necks on the menu was less than appealing, but there was more than enough to eat outside of the unusual to ensure this was not a problem.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

One minor issue was the absence of nightlife when the sun goes down, with Wuhan seemingly not designed for late fun revelry.

With bars or pubs not part of the Optics Valley area that was our home for the week in Wuhan, this was not a place to grab a late-night beer and instead, the young locals like to spend their evenings at K Club, which is a karaoke room hired out by a group of friends for an evening of singing and fun.

And despite everything that happened in Wuhan, it feels like a city daring to believe its recent past is behind it.

Wuhan had bigger scars to heal than any other city after a pandemic that had the city’s name on it, but the people who bore the brunt of the horror are smiling once again.