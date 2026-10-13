Italian media reveal Jannik Sinner’s injury treatment plan under supervision of renowned specialist

Jannik Sinner has started treatment on his injured knee with Italian media confirming he will be treated by a renowned sports medicine specialist.

The reigning world No 1 has been absent from the ATP Tour since Wimbledon due to a knee injury and he won’t return to action before 2027 as he announced last week that the “2026 season is officially over” as reveal “I need to think about my long-term career”.

Sinner and his team have given very little away about the full extent of his injury, but more information has now emerged about the rehabilitation plan for the coming months.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the five-time Grand Slam winner has already received Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) treatment by Lyon-based orthopaedic surgeon Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet – who has operated on several Juventus players in recent months while he also examined French and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe’s injured knee.

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The main aim of the PRP treatment is to “promote the body’s natural repair processes and reduce pain and inflammation”, but the rest of the treatment will be done through the Physioclinic rehabilitation medical center with the famous Dr Herbert Schoenhuber – who is the co-founder of the company – the man in charge.

Physioclinic also confirmed on Facebook that “Sinner has decided to rely on the care of Dr Herbert Schoenhuber” with the specialist hailed as being “an important doctor for the careers of many professional tennis players”.

Schoenhuber – former president of the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) medical committee – has also played a big role in the skiing community and was a crucial figure in Italian alpine skier Sofia Goggia’s recovery for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Goggia injured her knee during a fall in January 2022 with many believing she would miss the Beijing Games, but Schoenhuber treated her and she went on to win silver at the Olympics with Italian media describing it as the “Beijing Miracle”.

And Physioclinic is confident Sinner will also make a full recovery, adding on Facebook: “We are sure that even Jannik, number one in the world, in the coming months will recover well and return to make all tennis fans dream again from the next season.”

Schoenhuber has also treated legendary Italian skier Alberto Tomba, who has won three Olympic gold medals, with the connection coming through Sinner and his agent Alex Vittur’s friendship with Tomba.

Gazzetta dello Sport adds: “The agent’s father and mentor was a mid-80s national ski coach and the snowy environment has always remained in his life, as well as in the business he manages. The specialist’s choice comes from an environment dear to Jannik, who trusts his friend Alex more than himself.”

Most of Sinner’s physiotherapy and training will take place in Monte Carlo and, if everything goes according to plan, then the Italian will return to action early in 2027 in Australia.