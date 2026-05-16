The last time Elina Svitolina and Coco Gauff faced each other on the WTA Tour, they produced a thrilling contest and the former is hoping to learn a lesson or two from that encounter ahead of the Italian Open final.

Svitolina and Gauff squared off in the semi-final of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February and they slugged it out for more than 180 minutes before the Ukrainian eventually won 6-4, 6-7 (13-15), 6-4 in three hours and six minutes.

Nearly three months later and they will have a rematch as they will battle it out for the Italian Open trophy.

Svitolina, a two-time winner in Rome as she was crowned champion in 2017 and 2018, stated after her three-set win over Iga Swiatek: “I definitely have a game plan. Not now exactly, but I will have it,” she said. “We’ve played many times. It’s not a surprise. We both know the way we bring the fight.

“Our last match was something out of this world. I’m gonna rewatch that to find the ways… [pick up] some tactics. I want to enjoy this win tonight. Tomorrow it’s a day off … so I can rest, prepare, and be ready for the final.”

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That Dubai match came only a month after they met in the quarter-final of the Australian Open, with the Ukrainian also victorious in Melbourne. Svitolina’s two wins this year have helped her to take a 3-2 lead in her head-to-head rivalry with the American’s last win coming at the 2024 US Open.

The 31-year-old later added in the press conference: “We played many times. I know what to expect from her game. I think she knows my game, as well. It’s going to be a big battle.

“I mean, for me, it’s always about now recovery. I had good win, so for me it’s important just to stay on track, stay on the same way, work on few tactical things against her. I think it will be important for me to have a clear vision on that, try to execute the best way I can.”

Gauff defeated Sorana Cirstea in straight to reach back-to-back finals in Rome, but she hopes to go one better this year after losing last year’s showpiece match against Jasmine Paolini.

The two-time Grand Slam winner suffered a round of 16 exit at the Madrid Open at the hands of Linda Noskova, but has been back to her best at Foro Italico.

“I thought in Madrid I also felt like I was playing some good tennis, too. Just a little bit had to learn from having the lead in that match against Noskova,” she said.

“Overall, I feel like my game is getting better. There are moments that I still can fine-tune and do better at. I definitely think it’s in the right direction.”