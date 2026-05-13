Jannik Sinner looks on during his match

Renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou has revealed the “only thing” that he thinks can stop Jannik Sinner’s incredible winning streak.

Since losing to Jakub Mensik in the Qatar Open quarter-finals in February, Sinner has dominated the ATP Tour by winning 26 consecutive matches.

The Italian star has secured Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid, and he is now chasing his maiden crown in Rome.

Sinner‘s fourth round win over Andrea Pellegrino at the Italian Open saw him equal Novak Djokovic’s record of 31 successive victories at Masters 1000 level. The 24-year-old will eclipse Djokovic’s feat if he defeats Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals at the Foro Italico.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Mouratoglou assessed that the only thing that could derail Sinner is his body breaking down.

“I think the biggest danger for Jannik is injury,” said the Frenchman, who has coached stars including Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

“That’s the only thing, I think, that can stop him at the moment, because he’s not the type of player who has mental saturation.

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“I think the most important [thing] for Jannik Sinner now is to not think.

“The domination he has when he’s on the court is so big, the gap between him and every player is so important, that he can only be confident.

“He has to have this constant quest to do what he does better. Every new trophy just feeds his incredible confidence at the moment.

“There are some young guys coming up that will potentially push him.

“Not only will he have to play and potentially win Rome, then play and potentially win Roland Garros, and a few weeks later, play and potentially win Wimbledon – on a completely different surface. This is a lot.”

Mouratoglou recently claimed that Sinner was as big a favourite to win the 2026 French Open as 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal was during his career.

“Many people think Jannik Sinner is the big favourite for Roland Garros. They might be underestimating the truth,” said Mouratoglou.

“I think the chances that Jannik Sinner wins Roland Garros cannot be higher.

“It’s, for me, as much as the chances for Rafa to win Roland Garros throughout his career.”

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