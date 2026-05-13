Lorenzo Musetti’s slide down the ATP rankings is set to continue after announcing his withdrawal from the French Open.

Musetti enjoyed his best season to date in 2025, as the Italian finished with a year-end ranking of eight. The Paris Olympics Bronze medallist reached a career-high ATP Tour ranking of five in January, but since then, injuries have waylaid his progress.

Now, a rectus femoris (quadriceps) injury has reared its ugly head following his Italian Open fourth-round loss to Casper Ruud. That will rule him out of the second Grand Slam of the year, and Hamburg next week.

The 24-year-old wrote on social media on Wednesday, “After yesterday’s match, I underwent medical examinations which revealed a rectus femoris injury, requiring several weeks of rest and recovery.

“Unfortunately, this means I won’t be able to compete in Hamburg and Roland Garros — news that is incredibly hard to take.

“A huge thank you to the Rome crowd for your incredible support: that’s exactly why, despite not being 100%, I chose to step on court and give everything I had in my home tournament. I’ll keep you updated.”

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With Musetti failing to defend the points he claimed by reaching reaching the Italian Open semi-finals last year, the Carrara-born player has fallen to 11th in the rankings.

He has 720 points to defend at this year’s French Open but due to his absence, Musetti is likely to fall to 15th. That will be his lowest ranking since February 2025 when he was 17th in the rankings.

This year started with such promise for the Italian, with Musetti reaching the final of the Hong Kong Open and then going two sets up in the Australian Open quarter-finals against Novak Djokovic.

Unfortunately for him, injury forced him to retire when Djokovic was on the ropes and since then, he has chalked up a win-loss record of 13-7 this season.

Fortunately for Musetti, he has no points to defend at Wimbledon after falling in the first round of the 2025 edition as the 6ft 1in player struggled upon his return from a leg injury.

So far, this has been a season of frustration for the Monte Carlo resident, who has not been able to kick on in the way he would have hoped.

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