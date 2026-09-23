Italy’s Davis Cup captain shares what Jannik Sinner has told him about his knee injury

Jannik Sinner during his second round match at Wimbledon 2026 against Nuno Borges

Jannik Sinner has not played a competitive tennis match since he toppled Alexander Zverev to claim his second consecutive Wimbledon title.

The world No 1 confirmed he would not play either the Canadian Open or the Cincinnati Open on the North American hardcourt swing, with rumours he was dealing with a knee injury.

That knee injury also kept him out of the US Open and there is now whispers that the Italian could also miss Asian swing events in Beijing and Shanghai.

With Sinner now absence from the ATP Tour for two months, his Davis Cup captain, Filippo Volandri, has revealed what he has heard about the world No 1.

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“Jannik has been training for about ten days now, gradually increasing the loads he’s been subjected to. He’s been out for almost fifty days, and that’s also why the loads have gradually increased,” said the three-time Davis Cup champion.

“From the information I have, he’s training and doing well, and he can be super competitive as he’s accustomed us to, even after the break due to the Clostebol affair, even exceeding his expectations. I believe he’ll be competitive again, as he left us in the London final, where he won against Zverev.

The Davis Cup Finals draw has been made and Italy will face South Korea in the quarter finals. Volandri has revealed whether he expects Sinner to be involved at the Bologna event.

“I’ll start talking to the boys from August/September onwards [for the Davis Cup Finals],” explained Volandri. “For Jannik, obviously, the priority is to get back to 100% and so he needs all the time he needs to do that, then we’ll have all the necessary discussions.”

Sinner did not play the Davis Cup Finals last year, but Italy won the tournament anyway, spearheaded by Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli.

He did, however, play the tournament in 2023 and 2024 as Italy took home the title. If he does play the event, there is a chance he could play Carlos Alcaraz’s Spain in the final.

Italy and Spain are the number two seeds at the tournament and even without Sinner and Alcaraz they will be expected to reach the finals of the tournament.

Spain have, of course, further been bolstered by the emergence of Rafael Jodar, who made his Davis Cup debut in the nation’s qualifying match against Chile. They will play Austria in their quarter final tie.

The Davis Cup Finals will take place between the 24th November and 29th November, once again hosted in Bologna, Italy.