Alex Eala has been backed over her decision to play at the Asian Games

Alex Eala has received support for her decision to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games – even though she risks getting a WTA Tour fine.

Eala withdrew from the upcoming Beijing Open – a mandatory WTA 1000 event – to play for her country at the multi-sport competition, also known as Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

As the 21-year-old will not be competing in China’s capital this week, she could be fined $10,000 (£7,561) and suffer a rankings penalty, too.

Former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has predicted that the WTA Tour will make the “right call” and not fine her.

While the tennis world awaits to see if the Philippine Tennis Association’s request for an Eala exemption was successful, world No 3 Jessica Pegula is hopeful the left-hander won’t be punished.

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On the latest episode of the Player’s Box, Pegula asked if Eala should be punished for not playing in Beijing.

Fellow co-host and former Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady said she shouldn’t and that it was a “huge deal” Eala was playing in the Asian Games.

Former Australian Open champion Madison Keys concurred and added that the crowds will be “insane” at the tournament,

Doubles specialist Desirae Krawczyk also felt Eala should not be fined for taking part in an event that only comes around every four years.

She said, “I don’t think she should [be fined] and she’s representing her country for the Asian Games, which is not every year, whereas the China Open is every year. It’s crazy how much of a big deal she is.”

Pegula echoed their sentiments, saying Eala is “good for tennis” and hoped no such punishments came the youngster’s way. Krawczyk then quipped if she does get fined, “it’s okay”.

Indeed, Eala has made just under $2million in on court prize money this season, and may have made a lot more off it, such is her popularity.

The world No 18 can certainly take the hit in terms of paying for such a fine but it seems the message of disciplining her will not go down well with some of her contemporaries.

In addition to Rusedski, former top 30 player Steve Johnson said it would be the “dumbest thing” the WTA could do to fine Eala. Some would argue rules are rules and that nobody should be above them. It remains to be seen what happens.

READ MORE: China Open withdrawals: 19 stars OUT as Alex Eala joined by two players on growing list