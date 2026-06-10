Iva Jovic produced a very impressive performance to knock Alexandra Eala out of the second round of Queen’s in straight sets.

The pair were playing their second match of the year following their meeting in the first round of Roland Garros and the result was very much the same.

Jovic outplayed Eala throughout the match and impressed with her quick adaption to the grass following a lengthy stint on the clay court swing.

The American raced to a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Eala, who she has played doubles with plenty of times over the years, including at this year’s ASB Classic.

Following her latest vivtory over Eala, Jovic sent kind words to the 21-year-old after the match.

Speaking during her on-court interview at Queen’s, Jovic said: ““I think it was a good win. Alex is a great player and I think she love the grass, having won a title last week.

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“It was super tough and I think I just hung in there on those closes games and I was able to distance myself just enough. Definitely scoreline doesn’t show how tough it was.”

Speaking about her friendship with Eala, Jovic said she hoped the pair would continue to meet on the WTA Tour, but at the latter stages of a tournament.

“It’s amazing, it’s more fun playing doubles with her than being on the otherside of the net,” she explained when asked about her relationship with Eala.

“Unfortunate that we have to play in the early rounds, but hopefully we play some finals soon enough. She’s a great friend of mine, grateful for her, and thank you everyone for coming out. It’s wonderful to have you guys out here, supporting tennis.”

Jovic is now in the quarter-finals of Queen’s and will await the winner of the second round match between Amanda Anisimova and Laura Siegemund.

Jovic sits inside the top 20 of the WTA Tour rankings, at World No. 19, and she has a very good chance of continue to soar if she performs well in Queen’s.

Six players who sit just above her, including Naomi Osaka and Linda Noskova, are not playing a grass court event this week so Jovic has a major chance to make up some ground.

Queen’s marks Jovic’s first quarter-final since the Charleston Open earlier this year, which saw the American reach the final four of the clay court event.

She lost to Jessica Pegula in the semi-final of the event, but she will be hoping to at least match that during her first grass court event of the year.