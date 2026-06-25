Jack Draper has given an update on his physical condition after reaching the semi-finals at the Eastbourne Open to continue his strong comeback to the tour.

The former world No 4 downed 91st-ranked Gabriel Diallo 6-1, 6-4 in the quarter-finals at the ATP 250 grass-court tournament on Thursday.

Draper impressively broke the big-serving Canadian four times as he earned his third successive straight-set victory in Eastbourne.

The Brit, who defeated Marcos Giron and Jack Pinnington Jones in his first two matches, had not played for over two months before his appearance this week.

Having started the week as the world No 160, Draper has soared 29 places to 131st in the Live ATP Rankings.

In his on-court interview, Draper said: “It feels amazing. I love this tournament. I came here four years ago and I haven’t been back since.

“I missed Queen’s last week and maybe I wouldn’t have played here [if I had played Queen’s], but I’m incredibly happy to be here.

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“To get some matches under my belt is really important and I’m really happy to get some wins under my belt. I’m really proud of my performance today, I thought it was a strong performance against a tough player.

“I think the first few shots were really important. It’s not easy looking down the net – I think I’m tall and he’s just towering over me. It’s a difficult one, especially on the grass, but I think I returned really well and I instilled a lot of doubt in the return games. I returned extremely well.

“It was a better performance today. Each performance has gone that way so I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Asked how his body is holding up, Draper replied: “Good. I feel great. Obviously been a difficult year with a lot of injury setback, but I’m gaining more confidence in my body. Winning helps, obviously.

“I’m not sure how good of an idea it is to wear all black. I was definitely feeling it yesterday, but it’s the only kit I’ve got with me, so I hope it’s not hot again tomorrow.”

The 24-year-old will take on world No 30 Ugo Humbert in the semi-finals in Eastbourne on Friday.

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