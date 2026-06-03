Jack Draper and Andy Murray’s partnership hits stumbling block with new start date now set

Jack Draper’s upcoming partnership with Andy Murray might have hit a last-minute stumble, as fans will have to wait even longer to see the collaboration in action.

Reports had indicated that Draper would play the 2026 BOSS Open in Stuttgart, an even he famously won back in 2024 to confirm his very first ATP title.

That, however, looks to no longer be the case and fans will have to wait an extra week to see what Draper and Murray have been working on for the grass court season.

On X, tennis journalist James Gray revealed that Draper might not be returning to tennis at the 2026 BOSS Open after all.

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Gray stated: “Contrary to reports, I am told Jack Draper is not playing Stuttgart and is still targeting Queen’s for his comeback on the grass. Not really sure where the Stuttgart thing has come from but it seems to be persistent.”

To date, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Bublik, Jiri Lehecka, Flavio Cobolli, Learner Tien, and Valentin Vacherot are the top seeds for the German event.

One wildcard has been placed too and that will be Nick Kyrgios, who is set to play in his first tournament since the Australian Open, but Draper now looks like he will miss the event.

It should not be a surprise that Draper will not return immediately, having worked through a myriad of injury issues over the last year. An arm injury kept him out for an extender amount of site, while he suffered a knee injury at the Barcelona Open.

Following his exit from the Spanish tournament, Draper announced the departure of his coach Jamie Delgado in favour of Murray, who will be working with the British star following a short stint with Novak Djokovic.

What we do know is that Draper has definitely signed up for Queen’s, which has become a permament fixture in his calendar over the years.

He reached the semi-finals of the event in 2025, which was the height of his best-ever form on the ATP Tour. He confirmed he would enter Wimbledon as a top four seed by reaching the final four at Queen’s last year, before he was defeated by Jiri Lehecka.

Draper also reached the quarter-finals in 2024, in a run which included a very impressive victory against Carlos Alcaraz in the second round.

The Brit also picked up a shock victory against Fritz in 2022 when he entered his home tournament as a wildcard, so he has plenty of good memories at the event.

He will be hoping to create more as he kicks of the Andy Murray-era at the UK tournament. Murray, of course, holds the record for most singles titles, having won five.