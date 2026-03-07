Jack Draper’s ATP rank could drop by more than 100% should he fail to win his opening match at Indian Wells on Saturday.

The British No.1 won this tournament last year but would go on to suffer an arm injury and opted to skip the Australian Open this year, meaning he is already at a rankings disadvantage going into the Californian tournament.

His action so far this year came in a Davis Cup qualifier in which he beat World No.313 Viktor Durasovic but he suffered a disappointing tournament in Dubai, losing in the round of 16 of the ATP 500 event.

This means he heads to Indian Wells as the 14th best male player in the world but should he lose his opening match against World No.93 Roberto Bautista Agut, he will lose 990 ranking points and drop down to No.29, also surrendering the British No.1 spot to Cam Norrie.

It is an opponent Draper has never faced before but the Briton goes in as the overwhelming favourite having defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final at this venue last year.

Perhaps a more intriguing battle will be Draper against his fitness with him suffering a 164-day gap between matches but he suggested he would not risk playing if he did not believe he was fit enough to last the tournament.

“This injury has definitely hardened me a fair bit,” he told Sky Sports.

MORE NEWS ON T365

Alex Eala ‘excited’ for Coco Gauff rematch after prevailing in Indian Wells thriller

Amanda Anisimova makes Emma Raducanu ‘high quality’ comment ahead of Indian Wells meeting

“I’ve had certain injuries in the past but when you do so well and when you get to the goal that you finally want to get to.

“Being in a good position, competing for great tournaments and then something like this happens.

“You definitely start to question yourself and it makes you quite sad in a way.

“I always think there’s only one response to any sort of hardship or adversity and that’s to improve and be better for it.

“So, I’m proud that I’m coming here in a good place. Mentally, I feel good. Physically, I’m in good shape.

“I wouldn’t be back if I wasn’t, I’m just so happy to be here and hopefully I can have a great week [at the Indian Wells].”

Read next: Aryna Sabalenka ‘had a feeling’ about proposal after announcing engagement to Georgios Frangulis

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.