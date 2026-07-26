Jack Draper has suffered a frustrating season so far, which has been marred by a myriad of unfortunate injuries.

The star returned to action after an arm injury in February and showed signs that he could return to the player that reached World No 4 in the rankings last season.

Draper picked up victories against the likes of Novak Djokovic, Francisco Cerundolo, and Roberto Bautista Agut, before his season came crashing back down at the Barcelona Open.

The British star suffered a knee injury against Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Spanish tournament, which kept him out of action until the grass court season.

Draper only managed one grass court event, reaching the semi finals of the Eastbourne Open, before his arm forced him out of Wimbledon.

The star is set to return at the Washington Open and Draper has shown another sign that he could be about to return to his worldbeating form.

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Christian’s Court, who was watching from courtside, said on social media: “Draper just won a practice set 6-1 vs Shelton. Jack’s left arm and serve looked good; Coach Murray’s happy with his return too.”

This is very exciting news for Draper ahead of his return to tennis. Not only is Shelton currently ranked inside the top 10, but he’s the second seed at the Washington Open.

If Draper can find form that will overpower the likes of Shelton, he could be set for a very good run at the Washington Open, which is exactly what he needs.

After all, Draper will currently need to go through qualifying to get into the US Open main draw. Should he have an impressive run in Washington, he could convince the powers that be that he deserves a wildcard.

However, there could be bad news for Shelton at the Washington Open. “Shelton’s FH has been very off though. Something to look out for next week,” said the update.

Shelton suffered a first round exit at Wimbledon at the hands of Otto Virtanen, where he was widely expected to go deep into the competition, so this could be a very big worry for the American.

The star has enjoyed real highs and lows in 2026. He’s picked up three ATP titles, but he has also suffered early exits at Wimbledon, Roland Garros, Rome, Madrid, and Miami.

Draper, meanwhile, is set to get his Washington Open campaign up and running against Alex Michelsen in the first round. Shelton will play a qualifier or lucky loser.

The main draw is set to begin on Monday, July 27th,