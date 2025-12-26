Jack Draper has confirmed that he will be participating in the 2026 Australian Open, marking his return to professional tennis after a nearly four-month break.

The Brit last competed at the US Open in August, winning his first-round match over Federico Gomez 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2 before withdrawing from his scheduled clash against Belgian Zizou Bergs, due to arm discomfort.

Most recently, Draper withdrew from the Victorian Plumbing UTS London Grand Final and an exhibition match in Macau.

“I’ll be playing [in] Australia, yeah,” the world No 10 revealed.

“It’s not been the easiest time for me because I was coming up, I was feeling like I was in a really good place right at the top, and then something like this happens and I guess you either stand still and let it get the best of you or you keep on going.

“And I think, yeah, that’s just a constant wheel, that’s just a constant wave. You know, you’re successful then you’re going to struggle and then you get successful again.

“But you have to keep at it mentally, so I feel like I’ve done that pretty well.”

2025 saw a significant step forward for Draper, best marked by a maiden Masters 1000 title at the Indian Wells Masters and a showpiece match appearance at the Madrid Masters (losing to Casper Ruud).

In previous years, it was often the Brit’s body that let him down via an array of injuries – including shoulder and abdominal problems in 2023 and 2024 – and frequent cramping.

However, the world No 10 has remained cautious with regard to his arm discomfort and erred on the side of caution.

Latest Tennis News

Novak Djokovic’s future in doubt after ‘disappointing’ 2025 as Andy Roddick fuels retirement speculation

Rafael Nadal reveals the key differences between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

“It’s an injury which takes time to heal,” said Draper to BBC Sport in August.

“A bone can heal but it might be giving me some discomfort.

“I have been looking after this for a while so I’m looking forward to just getting back competing. I don’t feel like I’ll be holding back at all.”

“I felt like my arm was shutting down a little bit when I was hitting forehands and on the serve.

“It got progressively a bit worse. Then on the grass it got quite painful. I didn’t know what I was dealing with.

“After the grass, I got it checked out. It is one of those where if you keep playing with it, it could become very, very serious.

“Saying that, it was not so bad because I could do a lot of other things as well physically. It wasn’t like I had to stop completely.”

Draper’s arm injury first became apparent during his 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 loss to Croat Marin Cilic in the second round of Wimbledon, although the Brit refused to elaborate on his physical issues.

The Brit is scheduled to return to the tour at the ATP 250 event in Adelaide, Jan 12 – 17, before participating in the season’s first Grand Slam – the Australian Open – the subsequent week.

His fourth-round performance in 2025 is Draper’s best result in Melbourne, ending the match with a retirement to Carlos Alcaraz.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.