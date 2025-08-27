Jack Draper has taken the tough decision to withdraw from the 2025 US Open before his second round match due to injury.

The world No 5 battled past world No 203 Federico Agustin Gomez 6-4, 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2 in the opening round of the US Open on Monday.

That was Draper‘s first singles match since his shock second round loss to Marin Cilic at Wimbledon.

The Brit pulled out of the Masters 1000 tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati as his preparations for the US Open were affected by an arm injury.

The US Open announced on Wednesday that Draper had withdrawn ahead of his second round clash with world No 48 Zizou Bergs.

Draper confirmed his arm was still causing him trouble as he addressed the decision in a post on social media.

“Hi guys, I’m sorry to say I’ll be withdrawing from the US Open,” Draper wrote.

“I tried my very best to be here and give myself the every chance to play but the discomfort in my arm has become to much and I have to do what is right and look after myself. Thank you for all the support.”

After his opening round win, Draper said: “I wasn’t sure if I would make it here this year but we have done a great job with the team since Wimbledon to get myself back on court.

“It wasn’t my finest performance but credit to my opponent. He played some outstanding tennis. I’m looking forward to improving and hopefully getting better as the tournament goes on.

“I’m not putting too many expectations on myself. I’ve put in the work. If I can get that level back, I will be really tough to beat.

“There are so many amazing players in this draw. I’m just so happy to be able to compete here in New York.

“I haven’t played loads so I’m trying to conserve as much energy as I can.”

Former British No 1 Laura Robson reacted to Draper’s withdrawal on Sky Sports.

“He was on site this morning having a practice and it still seemed like it was quite positive but I think it was just too soon for him,” Robson said.

“That match intensity changes things. You don’t ever fully know until you actually step out there and play all out. Unfortunately, it was just a bit too much.

“It’s really disappointing because this was the tournament he did so well at last year, making the semi-finals.

“It’s a tough call, because he would so desperately want to be out there.”

Former world No 4 Tim Henman also shared his thoughts.

“Laura and I actually had breakfast with Jack this morning and he seemed in good spirits,” Henman said.

“He must have known that things weren’t ideal, but he was going to go out on the practice court and give it a go.

“You understand, playing at this level – best of five sets – it has got to be close to ideal in order to go out there, and his arm is something he’s struggled with for a long time.

“Hugely disappointing that Jack has had to pull out, but that’s where he and his team around him have made a wise decision not to aggravate things even more.”

