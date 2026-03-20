Jack Draper’s hopes of a deep run at the Miami Open were ended in his opening match, as an inspired Reilly Opelka had too much for the Brit in a big-serving contest.

Draper, who is on his way back from a lengthy injury lay off, failed to build on some encouraging performances at the Indian Wells Open earlier this month as he lost 7-6[3] 7-6[0] against his towering opponent.

While Draper was displaying real signs of frustration long before the match came to a close, Opelka played a brand of tennis that would have tested any opponent.

The 6’11” giant fired down a stunning 25 aces, with Draper having just one break point in the entire match.

Opelka did not have a single break point against the Draper serve, but the 2025 Indian Wells champion was constantly pinned back onto the ropes by his big-hitting opponent.

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With his 25 aces adding to his count, Opelka fired down a staggering 47 winners against Draper, as he took huge swings when he was in rallies to try and finish points quickly.

That approach took the match out of Draper’s hands and two impressive tie-breaks from Opelka allowed him to get a big win against a player who is still looking to get back to his best after his lay-off.

Draper played just one match in the second half of last season, as an arm injury halted his progress.

He has returned with a new service motion that has changed the stance he was taking before delivering the shot, with former doubles world No 1 Jamie Murray suggesting he “doesn’t know why” Draper has made such a big change in his game.

Despite the setback, Draper admitted his opponent made life difficult for him as he powered to victory.

“There is some disappointment because I never like to lose,” said Draper on Sky Sports.

“The guy played an incredible match. He served out of his skin. It’s a difficult one because I’ve not played loads of tennis coming back from injury, so all credit to him.”

Draper also found positives in his recent return to action, as he suggested his arm problem was not concerning him.

“If someone told me I’d be in this position from where I was at the Australian Open [pulled out due to injury], I would have taken it,” he added.

“I’ve just got to keep on chipping away with my team, practising and doing all the right things, but it will take time.

“What I’m looking forward to most is earning the right to get some momentum again. I’ve been managing my body over the last few weeks and now with this competitiveness behind me, I can go away and earn the right to do well in these competitions and do well again.”

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Draper cannot be judged on a match like this, as Opelka would have tested any opponent serving as he did in this match.

The challenge for the defeated Draper will now be working out how he manages his clay court schedule after he showed good progress on that surface last year.

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