There were rumours that Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper were not on good personal terms after what was perceived as a frosty handshake at the net following their US Open mixed doubles clash back in August, but that theory can be well and truly banished.

Draper and Jessica Pegula had too much for Raducanu and her partner Carlos Alcaraz in the high profile mixed doubles tournament that preceded the final Grand Slam tournament of 2025.

Eyebrows were raised when Raducanu and Draper appeared to exchange a cold embrace after the contest on Arthur Ashe Stadium court, but the duo are set to form what could be a potent team when they play together at the United Cup next month.

Great Britain will open their United Cup campaign with a match against Japan, which could see Raducanu take on fellow Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, with Draper in line to play Shintaro Mochizuki.

The pair will then take on a strong Greece side led by Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas in a competition that is also set to feature Casper Ruud, Stan Wawrinka, Jasmine Paolini and Alexander Zverev.

Ahead of the United Cup, Draper was asked by the LTA to run through some of his ‘Best of British’ picks and when he was asked to select his favourite British tennis player, he didn’t hesitate with his answer as he named Raducanu.

Raducanu is relishing the chance to link up with Draper, as she aims to start her build-up to the Australian Open with a bang.

“I’m honoured to be able to make my United Cup debut in January,” said Raducanu. “Being able to play for Team GB with my team-mates is a unique opportunity and week to enjoy.

“It’s great to be able to experience a new format on the tour, represent my country and spend a couple of extra weeks in Australia.”

Meanwhile, Draper is relishing the chance to work with Great Britain captain and former national No 1 Tim Henman, as he returns to coach the team in the tournament once again.

“I am excited to get back on court and compete in the United Cup. I’ll be looking out for the draw to see if Team GB will play in Perth or Sydney,” said Draper.

“I haven’t been to either so it will be nice to compete in a brand new city in Australia.

“I think Tim Henman being captain. He’s going to bring a lot of good energy, he’s going to be very vocal, I can imagine. I’m just looking forward to being around Tim.”

Draper and Raducanu are set to play their opening match against Japan on January 4, with both making a return to action after ending their 2025 seasons early due to physical issues.