Leading coach Patrick Mouratoglou has lauded Jack Draper’s game and mentality as he asserted that the British star “has everything” to compete with Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Draper finished the 2025 season as the world No 10, his best year-end ranking position of his career so far, after amassing an impressive 30-9 record.

The 23-year-old won his biggest title to date at the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells in March and was a runner-up at the Madrid Masters in May.

Draper reached a career-high ranking of world No 4 in June and looked well on course to qualify for the ATP Finals for the first time.

However, Draper was derailed by an arm injury that forced him to end his campaign after the US Open — where he withdrew before his second round match.

The Brit was due to make his return to action at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) exhibition event in London this week, but he pulled out.

“I’ve been working hard to get ready for the UTS but frustratingly I’m just not quite ready,” Draper said.

“It’s a tough call as I want nothing more than to compete but I’ve been advised to take more time. Sorry to let down fans and miss out on the event.”

Tennis News

Patrick Mouratoglou identifies one area where Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are a step ahead of the ‘Big 3’

Marcos Baghdatis reveals why Djokovic, Nadal & Federer ‘stand out’ compared to Alcaraz & Sinner

In an interview with ITV, Mouratoglou — who founded UTS — shared his thoughts on Draper and identified staying injury-free as the biggest concern for the Brit.

“I’ve said it several years ago, I think if Jack is able to stay injury-free, he’s a top five [player], for sure,” said the Frenchman, who has coached Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

“His potential is someone who can compete with Alcaraz and Sinner. He definitely has everything. I think he has the mind, which is the most important.

“He’s an incredible competitor. I think he’s very ambitious, he’s smart. I really like him a lot, and I think he has a big game. He has also a lot of power.

“I mean, his main problem in the last years was too many injuries. And even though he’s played only six months of the year, he was in the top 10.

“So, I mean, it says a lot about how good he can be if he stays injury-free.”

What is Jack Draper’s record against Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner?

Jack Draper has a 2-4 record against Alcaraz, having defeated the Spaniard in the semi-finals in Indian Wells this year and the second round at the 2024 Queen’s Club Championships.

His defeats to Alcaraz came in Basel (2022), Indian Wells (2023), and at the Australian Open and the Italian Open in 2025.

The world No 10 holds a 1-1 record against Sinner, who he downed in the first round at Queen’s Club in 2021 and lost to in the 2024 US Open semi-finals.

READ NEXT: Andrey Rublev identifies why Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have a big advantage over the rest

