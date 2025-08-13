Jack Draper has given a hugely positive update ahead of his return to action, as he confirmed he will be fit to compete at the US Open.

Draper has not hit a ball since he lost in the second round of Wimbledon against Marin Cilic over a month ago, with his absence from the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters hampering his preparations ahead of the final Grand Slam of 2025.

Yet the British No 1 has told the LTA that his injury issues are behind him, as he is preparing to fly to America to compete in New York.

“I found out I had an injury in my arm, which I had been playing with for a little while,” Draper said.

“The doctors and my team advised me that I’d need to take some time out. I had a few days off, so I chilled and took my mind off tennis. Then I was really motivated to come back and do a really good fitness block and work myself hard physically to make some good gains.

“I got back to my tennis slowly to protect my arm, but it’s been a really productive few weeks now. It was disappointing to miss Toronto and Cincinnati, but I think it’s been a good period for me to reflect on things and improve.

“I’m really looking forward to going out to the US Open, and I’m in a great place personally and tennis-wise. I feel refreshed, motivated, and I can’t wait to get back out there.”

Draper will be defending plenty of ranking points at the US Open after his breakthrough run to the semi-finals in New York last year.

If his arm is fully recovered, he will be a threat once again on his favoured hard courts, with his win at the Indian Wells Masters back in March confirming he is a forced on quick US courts.

“Last year’s US Open was amazing – I reflect on it with really positive memories. It gave me so much confidence and set me up for what was to come for the rest of the year and also the start of this year,” he added.

“Pushing through five best-of-five set matches, against the best players in the world on the biggest stages – that just gives me so much belief. It was a big moment for me and probably one of the biggest in my career so far.

“For me, the atmosphere is the best at the US Open. I love the crowd dynamic, the rowdiness, and I just really enjoy the surroundings and what it brings. It’s a lively, energetic crowd, and that gets the best out of me for sure.”

