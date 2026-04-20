Jack Draper has given an update on the injury that ended his Barcelona Open campaign and announced his withdrawal from two big upcoming tournaments.

The British star retired due to a knee injury after falling 1-4 behind in the third set of his opening round match against Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Barcelona last week.

After his retirement, Draper said: “Sad to retire in Barcelona. I’ve tried hard these last months to stay positive and give my all.

“It will take time but I will work my way out of this. Thank you for all the support throughout this process!”

Draper’s knee injury came just two months after he returned to the tour in February following a six-month absence due to a bone bruising injury in his left arm.

In a statement, Draper disclosed the nature of his knee injury and revealed he will miss the clay-court Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome.

“An aggravated tendon in my knee means I am not able to play in Madrid and Rome,” Draper said.

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“It’s frustrating for sure, but I am thankful it isn’t anything more serious.

“Recovery is going well and I feel good about my chances of being fit for Roland Garros. I am looking forward to building momentum from there.”

Draper’s withdrawal from Madrid came shortly after the draw was made on Monday, with the men’s event in the Spanish capital set to begin on Wednesday.

The Italian Open in Rome will be held from 5 to 17 May. Draper has over a month to recover for the French Open, which will begin on 24 May.

How will Draper’s withdrawal from Madrid and Rome impact his ranking?

Draper, who reached a career-high ranking of world No 4 in June last year, is currently ranked 28th.

The 24-year-old’s withdrawal from Madrid and Rome means he is facing a significant drop down the ATP Rankings.

This is because Draper was a runner-up at the Madrid Open and a quarter-finalist at the Italian Open in 2025.

Draper will drop the 650 points he earned in Madrid and the 200 points he collected in Rome, which will reduce his points total from 1,610 to 760.

In the current rankings, this would leave Draper in 76th position — 48 places below his current ranking.

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