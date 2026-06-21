Jack Draper admits it has been hard to watch his own “decline” after a string of injuries over the past year.

In the space of 12 months, Draper has dropped from fourth in the world to 160th. Arm and knee injuries have seen his ranking plummet, and his attempted comebacks have been short-lived.

The 24-year-old is gearing up to play in Eastbourne over the coming week, in what will be his first tournament with new coach Andy Murray.

Draper hasn’t played on the ATP Tour since retiring injured at the Barcelona Open on 13 April but ahead of facing Brandon Nakashima, the Brit insists he won’t have an injury-blighted career.

He told reporters, “Tennis is a tough sport because I was top 10 in the world, doing great things, and you’re losing your ranking every week.

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“It’s not like a football team where you can have a substitute come in and take your place. It’s like you’re watching your decline.

“It’s tough but I think I’ve learnt a massive amount about my body in the last year. I’ve had a lot of injuries but I’m not an injured athlete, I don’t believe I’m an injured athlete – I’m a strong athlete. I don’t picture my career being all injuries.”

Draper was quick to manage people’s expectations ahead of his comeback. After all, he has played just nine matches this season.

But the 6ft 4in player made it clear that he wants to have an extended run of matches, and, ideally, be injury-free.

“I’m not coming back just to play here on the grass,” he said. “I don’t know how these competitions (Eastbourne and Wimbledon) are going to go in terms of my wins and the losses, which is hard to say because obviously it’s two tournaments I want to do incredibly well at, but I want this period to be past me now of dipping in and out of the tour and coming back for one week or two weeks.

“I’m very much on a build again to get myself back to where I want to be. I’m in a really good place now with things and working through my bits.

“I feel like I’m able to be the player I want to be again on the court, which is a really great thing after a year of sort of struggle.”

Despite only working with Draper for just over a month now, the former British No 1 says he has a “special” relationship with new coach Murray.

The pair have known each other for years and represented Great Britain in the Davis Cup together. But having Murray in his corner now is clearly a big boost for Draper.

He added, “His tennis knowledge is incredible. I’ve lost a lot of confidence in my body over the last year that I’m rebuilding again, and having someone who believes in you as a person, as a player, who’s one of your biggest inspirations (is a big positive).

“Our relationship is very special, and so that gives me a bit more energy, especially in a moment where I’m coming back and I need to have that good energy around me.”

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