Joao Fonseca hands Jack Draper a major boost ahead of Wimbledon

Joao Fonseca has confirmed he will not play the Eastbourne Open just one day before he was set to play his first round match at the ATP 250 event.

The Brazilian was set to be the top seed at the tournament and he was drawn against British star Giles Hussey in the second round of the grass court event.

In an Instagram post, the Brazilian said: “After feeling some slight discomfort in my right shoulder, my team and I have decided, as a precaution, not to compete in the Eastbourne tournament.

“The goal is to arrive at Wimbledon in the best possible shape. I am very grateful to the tournament organisers for the incredible hospitality. Now it’s time to keep putting in the work. See you at Wimbledon!”

Fonseca has been replaced by Quentin Halys, who will bypass the first round of the Eastbourne Open entirely to play Hussey in the second round as a lucky loser.

While Fonseca’s last-minute withdrawal is a major blow to the Eastbourne Open, which is now sorely missing some star power in the men’s draw, it could not be better news for Jack Draper.

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Draper won his first round match against Marcos Giron, to confirm his first win since he defeated Novak Djokovic in the third round of Indian Wells in March.

The British star, despite currently being ranked outside the top 100, is one of the outside favourites to lift the title down on the South Coast.

His chances of winning the title have been buoyed by Fonseca’s withdrawal, who he was set to meet in the semi-finals of the ATP 250 event.

Draper now has the chance to reach the final of the competition without playing a single player ranked inside the top 30.

While his injury issues are a slight worry, the British star has shown that he can play with the sort of quality that you would associate with a top 10 player.

If he can hit the ground running in Eastbourne, he could begin Wimbledon with another title to his name and the perfect start under new coach Andy Murray.

Draper will play Jack Pinnington-Jones in the second round, with the winner of that tie meeting either Tomas Martin Etcheverry or Gabriel Diallo in the quarter-finals.

One of Hussey, Halys, Jenson Brooksby, Mattia Bellucci, or Ugo Humbert will then stand in the way of Draper making his first ATP final since the Madrid Open in April 2025.

Draper will likely never have an easier route to an ATP final than he has been gifted at this year’s Eastbourne Open.