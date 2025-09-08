Jack Draper was one of the breakout performers in the opening quarter of the ATP Tour season, but his injury issues have returned to haunt him and end his 2025 campaign early.

Draper’s impressive end to 2024 saw him rise up the ATP Rankings and he confirmed his potential by winning his first ATP Masters 1000 event in impressive fashion in Indian Wells in March.

That victory fired the British No 1 into the top five of the rankings for the first time in his career, but his story since then has been less than impressive.

He suffered a disappointing early exit at Wimbledon as he lost against veteran Croatian Marin Cilic in the second round before it emerged he had been nursing an arm injury in the weeks leading up to the grass court season.

Draper managed to play at the US Open after he revealed he has been suffering from a bruised humerus – the bone that runs from the shoulder to elbow – on his serving arm.

The 23-year-old opted against playing in warm-up matches ahead of the US Open and made his return in the revamped mixed doubles event alongside Jessica Pegula, but some observers suggested Draper was shying away from hitting his trademark sledgehammer forehand.

He did manage to get through a round at the US Open in the singles and was emotional after his win against Federico Agustin Gomez, before he was forced to withdraw from a second round match against Zizou Bergs due to pain in his arm.

Draper had talked up his hopes of playing in the end-of-season ATP Finals for the first time ahead of his US Open return, but those ambitions have now been shattered after he confirmed he had hit his final competitive ball in anger in a statement released on Monday evening.

“Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I’ll be sitting out the rest of 2025,” said Draper.

“It is very difficult for me to accept, as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff.

“However, I’ve been through this before – and I always come back stronger as I’m so motivated to fulfil my potential as a player.”

This is not the first time Draper has been struck down by injury in his career, as he missed Wimbledon in 2023 and missed chunks of the 2024 season with fitness issues.

Yet any suggestions that Draper’s problems are due to his lack of preparation or a failure to devote himself fully to his fitness programme need to be dismissed.

Draper is one of the hardest workers off the court and his bulked-up appearance as he played at the US Open highlighted the work he has been putting in as he aims to try and build his body to allow him to compete at the highest level.

The extent of this latest injury has to be a big concern for Draper and while he has been advised that rest will cure the problem, he has played just one match since Wimbledon may need time to build his form and fitness back to where he wants it to be ahead of the 2026 season.

He is also set to face a rankings slide, with 700 points dropping off his ranking before the end of this year and that means he will head into the New Year outside of the top 10 of the rankings.

