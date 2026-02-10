Former ATP Tour star Steve Johnson has revealed his concern about Jack Draper’s recent withdrawal from the Rotterdam Open, following his comeback from injury.

World No 12 Draper returned to action at the Davis Cup last weekend, picking up his first match win in almost six months with a comprehensive 6-2, 6-2 win over Norway’s Viktor Durasovic.

It was the 24-year-old’s first appearance on court since the US Open last summer, where the star was forced to withdraw from his second-round match due to an arm injury.

Prior to the US Open, Draper had not played since a second-round loss to Marin Cilic at Wimbledon, and he was ultimately forced to call time on his 2025 season following action in New York.

He was then set to return to action across the Australian swing at the start of 2026, though he also ultimately withdrew from the Australian Open.

Returning from his arm injury, the Brit was needed for just one match as Great Britain whitewashed Norway to secure the nation’s place in the second round of qualifiers, which takes place in September.

However, Draper then decided to delay his return to official ATP Tour action, joining Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev in withdrawing from the ATP 500 Rotterdam Open.

His decision to pull out of the indoor event raised some eyebrows, considering he looked in good shape during his match against Durasovic — and will likely want some big points to leap back inside the top 10 of the ATP Rankings.

Though his withdrawal has been framed as a precautionary concern, former world No 21 Johnson has expressed some concern.

Speaking on Nothing Major, the American admitted his surprise to see Draper out of Rotterdam.

“Everybody was happy to see Jack Draper back,” said Johnson. “He didn’t skip a beat, which is super impressive with how little tennis he has played.

“He has not played a match since the US Open last year, which is not easy to do.

“We have all taken time off, and it’s not easy to come back and look sharp, which he did. He played in under an hour, roadhouses Durasovic two and two.

“Great Britain get the win, but unfortunately, then two days later, he pulls out of Rotterdam, which is not a good sign for Jack Draper and the future of his tennis, because he hasn’t played a match in months.

“He comes back and plays in under an hour, his body looks really good and really crisp for not having played much, and he pulls out of Rotterdam before the tournament starts.

“I don’t know what is going on, but we need him to stay healthy. He is such an addition to the game when he is out there competing — he is a Masters 1000 champion, he can peak at the highest level.”

Draper was one of the form players of the first half of 2025, most notably winning his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells.

That run propelled the Brit into the top 10 for the first time, and he ultimately reached his career-high of fourth in June 2025, after further impressive results.

The Brit finished as the runner-up at the Madrid Open and reached the fourth round of both the Australian Open and French Open, while also reaching the final of the Qatar Open last February.

His rise came after years of injury concerns for the Brit, who was also sidelined significantly in 2023, missing around six months of action due to a shoulder issue.

Johnson revealed that he enjoyed watching Draper play and hoped that the 24-year-old could fully overcome his physical issues.

He added: “I am happy to see him [Draper] back at Davis Cup level, and I thought he played an awesome match, but it’s such a bummer he can’t stay healthy and play Rotterdam. I am bummed out as a tennis fan now, as I would love to watch him play.

“If you have played one match, it’s not a good sign that you can’t play the next week.

“I am not trying to put words into his mouth, I don’t know what is going on, but I would like to have seen him play Rotterdam. I want to see him play. I am just selfish because he is fun to watch.”

Read Next: ATP Qatar Open entry list, prize money, ranking points, dates: Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic in star-studded field