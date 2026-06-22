Jack Draper says what Andy Murray has already brought to his game after comeback win in Eastbourne

Jack Draper’s return to tennis ended with an impressive victory against Marcos Giron at the Eastbourne Open.

The British star has missed two months of action following a knee injury at the Barcelona Open, which topped off a run of unfortunate injuries over the last year.

Draper looked impressive as he picked up his first victory on grass under the tutelage of Andy Murray by defeating Giron 7-5, 6-6 on the tournament’s main court.

Murray and Draper are expected to work together throughout the whole of the grass court season, with the Scot returning to Wimbledon for the first time in a professional capacity since his playing days.

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After defeating Giron in straight sets, Draper said in his on-court interview: “Incredibly excited to be back out here again. I wasn’t sure if I was going to play the grass this year, it’s been an incredibly difficult year for me with certain physical bits, but to be here is really special.

“I haven’t been here for four years now. To play in front of you guys on home turf, making a comeback, is a big deal for me so thank you. It’s a difficult one if you haven’t competed in a while you don’t know what to expect.

“I thought the first set was a bit up and down and then I started to play some good tennis. I lost concentration, which can happen if you haven’t played for a while and against good players like Marcos, they take advantage of that.

“But really happy with the way I came through in the end and give myself another opportunity in the next round to hopefully build some momentum from here on out in my tennis and in my body.”

The conversation quickly turned towards his three-time Grand Slam winning coach and Draper was full of praise for the work Murray has already done with him.

“Yeah I haven’t called him Sir yet, that’s not going to happen,” he joked, before praising his new coach.

“Andy, truthfully, is one of my biggest inspirations. When I was younger I remember him playing all the big events and being there to watch him. As I came onto the Tour we spent some time together and I think we have a great relationship off the court, but also what he brings in terms of tennis.

“He believes in my game, he believes in me as a person, and I think that’s what I really need right now coming back from the year I’ve had. I’m very grateful to Andy that he’s chosen to help me and wants to help me. I suppose today was a performance a bit like what he used to do: winning ugly.

Draper will play fellow Brit Jack Pinnington-Jones in the next round, after he defeated Marco Trungelliti in a three-set battle in his first round match.