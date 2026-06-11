Former British No 1 Dan Evans has announced he will retire from tennis after this year’s Wimbledon, following an “incredible journey”.

Evans reached a career-high of 21 in 2023, has won two ATP Tour titles, and was part of Great Britain’s Davis Cup-winning team in 2015.

However, the 36-year-old hasn’t been able to find his best tennis in recent years and currently sits at 242nd in the world. Now, the veteran has confirmed that he is entering the last weeks of his impressive career.

In an Instagram post, Evans wrote: “After an incredible journey, I wanted to share some personal news with you all. I will be retiring from professional tennis following this year’s Wimbledon championships.

“This sport has given me everything. The friendships, the experiences, the battles and even the hard days were special in hindsight. I have loved every single minute of being a professional tennis player.

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“To my parents, my wife and my family, thank you for your unwavering support through every high and low. None of this would have been possible without your support.”

This news prompted a deluge of messages from well-wishers on social media. The Lawn Tennis Association described him as a “legend”, while Wimbledon congratulated him on an “incredible career”.

Former Great Britain doubles player Ken Skupski wrote, “Congrats mate! Incredible career and hope the next journey is just as successful.”

Jack Draper, Stan Wawrinka, Kyle Edmund, Liam Broady, and more, were among those to like Evans’ Instagram post, too.

Evans added that representing Great Britain at the Olympics and the Davis Cup was his “greatest honour” and vowed to give his all “one last time.”

Indeed, in 2024, Evans sacrificed the 500 ranking points he had earned after winning the previous year’s Washington Open – the biggest victory of his career – to partner Andy Murray at his final tournament at the Paris Olympics.

The duo lost in the quarter-finals but saved multiple match points on their run to the last eight.

Evans – who was suspended for a year after testing positive for cocaine in 2017, will hope to advance through Wimbledon qualifying or get a wildcard for the tournament proper at SW19.

Wimbledon’s wildcard committee are set to meet on Tuesday to decide which players make the cut.

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