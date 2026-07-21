Jack Draper is set to make his ATP Tour return in Washington next week but his pre-US Open schedule has taken a surprising turn.

The 24-year-old has played just 13 matches this season, with troublesome arm and knee issues keeping him off the court for lengthy periods.

The former US Open semi-finalist looked set to head into Wimbledon high on confidence after making the last four at Eastbourne, only for his arm issue to rear its ugly head again.

After suddenly pulling out of the grass court major, the former world No 4 said, “I’m devastated to share that I have had to withdraw from my first round match due to a recurrence of my arm injury.

“There have been a lot of painful moments in the last 12 months, but this one is definitely the absolute worst.”

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What has been particularly galling for Draper is that Eastbourne was his comeback tournament. The former British No 1 picked up a knee injury in mid-April at the Barcelona Open, a problem that forced him to miss the French Open.

After his Wimbledon withdrawal, Draper was handed a wildcard for the Washington 500 tournament, as have former champion Kei Nishikori and recently crowned Gstaad champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Draper’s injuries have pushed him down to 147th in the world, and such is the physicality and brutality of the sport, there is no guarantee the left-hander will reach the heights he once did.

After Washington, the North American hard court swing heads to Montreal, Cincinnati, and Winston-Salem in August, before reaching a crescendo at the US Open.

Many would expect Draper – who has missed all three majors this year due to injury – to try and play at one or more of these tournaments but it seems he is content to drop down a level and play on the Challenger circuit.

Indeed, the former Indian Wells winner is on the entry list for the Brownsburg ATP 75 Challenger, which starts on 10 August.

He will join former top 20 player Cristian Garin and American youngster Nishesh Basavareddy, among others, in the 32-man draw.

The total prize money for the tournament is $107,000 so it shows that Draper values getting matches in as he tries to return to full fitness. Whether he can stay fit is the big question, though.

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