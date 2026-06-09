Jack Draper has given an update on his recovery from injury as he shared the concerning news that he has delayed his grass-court comeback once again.

The former world No 4 has not played since sustaining a knee injury during his opening round match at the Barcelona Open in April.

Draper pulled out of the clay-court Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome, as well as the French Open, as he targeted a return to action on grass.

It was reported that Draper could play the Stuttgart Open, an ATP 250 event taking place this week, but that did not materialise.

The Brit was due to make his comeback at the Queen’s Club Championships next week, but he has now pulled out of the ATP 500 tournament in London.

Draper has now pushed his return date back another week to the ATP 250 event in Eastbourne, which will begin on 22 June.

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In a statement, Draper said: “Recovery is going in the right direction, but I’m going to give myself one more week and aim to return at Eastbourne.

“Very hard to miss one of my favourite events of the year.”

Draper announced last month that British legend Andy Murray would be joining his coaching team for the grass-court campaign.

The 24-year-old’s first tournament with Murray as his coach is now, therefore, set to be Eastbourne. The Eastbourne International takes place the week before the Wimbledon Championships.

Speaking to Sky Sports, former British No 1 Laura Robson gave her verdict on Draper’s collaboration with Murray.

“In some way it’s really beneficial that Andy’s in his corner but in other ways it’s more pressure as well,” said the former world No 27.

“I don’t know which way I’m leaning towards still because there’s going to be so much attention now on that first match back, wherever it may be.

“That probably isn’t going to feel great, considering he’s not played a lot of tennis. It’s been a tough time with injuries over the last almost a year now.

“To know, going in, that you’re expected by pretty much everyone to be playing well probably adds another layer to it but I haven’t quite decided which way I’m leaning there yet.”

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