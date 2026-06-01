Jack Draper’s first tournament with Andy Murray as his coach has now been confirmed

It’s fair to say Jack Draper’s comeback from injury has not gone to plan so far following his return for Great Britain at the Davis Cup in February.

Draper played just one tournament after Wimbledon last year due to an arm injury, which derailed his best-ever run of performances on the ATP Tour.

The British star had won Indian Wells and reached the final of the Madrid Open during the first part of 2025, which helped him reach a career high ranking of World No. 4.

His arm injury forced him out for six months, but his return to tennis ended almost immediately after it had begun. Draper played just eight more matches before suffering a knee injury at the Barcelona Open in a first round match with Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Following his absence from the sport, Draper swapped coach Jamie Delgado for Andy Murray, who he is set to work with throughout the grass court season.

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Draper has now confirmed which tournament he will play first on the grass as he has signed up to play the 2026 BOSS Open in Stuttgart, which begins on June 8th.

The British star will join Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Alexander Bublik, Jiri Lehecka, Flavio Cobolli, Learner Tien, and Valentin Vacherot at the German event.

The tournament is also set to have a certain amount of eyes on it because Nick Kyrgios is set to return to the sport for the first time since the Australian Open after receiving wildcard.

It should not be a surprise that Draper has opted to return on the grass in Stuttgart, as the tournament no doubt holds some fond memories for the Brit.

Draper won his first-ever ATP-level event at the BOSS Open back in 2024, after defeating Matteo Berrettini in three sets in a thrilling final.

He was in fine form at the 2024 event, also beating Brandon Nakashima, Frances Tiafoe, Marcos Giron, and Sebastian Ofner en route to lifting the trophy.

The Stuttgart title remains the only grass court title the British star has ever won in his career as he has surprisingly often struggled on the surface throughout the years.

Draper only has a 68% win rate on the surface and he has never got past the second round of his home Grand Slam at Wimbledon, having fallen at that stage on three separate occasions.

However, Draper did pick up a victory against Carlos Alcaraz on the surface at Queen’s in 2025, before falling to Tommy Paul in the quarter-final.

The British star is set to have a stacked grass court swing this season with Murray as his coach, having already signed up for Queen’s in London too.