Former world No 11 Sam Querrey does not think Carlos Alcaraz will add to his major title haul in 2026 as he backed Jannik Sinner to accomplish a calendar Grand Slam.

Alcaraz and Sinner have shared the last eight Grand Slams between them, having won two each in both 2024 and 2025.

The outstanding duo met in the last three Grand Slam championship matches, with Alcaraz prevailing at the French Open and US Open, and Sinner triumphing at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz has won six majors (two French Open titles, two Wimbledon titles, two US Open titles), while Sinner has claimed four (two Australian Open titles, one Wimbledon title, one US Open title).

Rod Laver is the only male player to achieve the staggering feat of winning all four Grand Slam titles in a single season since the Open Era began in 1968.

Speaking on an episode of the Nothing Major podcast, Querrey and his fellow retired American ATP stars Jack Sock and John Isner made some bold predictions for the 2026 season.

“My bold take is Sinner wins all four majors this year,” said Querrey.

Querrey also posed the following question: “What’s more likely: Sinner winning all four, or someone other than Sinner and Alcaraz winning one?”

Sock replied: “Sinner winning all four [is more likely].”

Isner disagreed as he claimed Alcaraz and Sinner will not sweep the Grand Slams again this year.

” I think, on the men’s side, we will have a Grand Slam winner who is not Sinner or Alcaraz,” said Isner, a former world No 8.

Sam Querrey admitted he made an “awful take” about Carlos Alcaraz in 2024

At the end of the 2024 season, Querrey made the huge claim that Alcaraz would finish the 2025 season as the world No 5 after the Spaniard had endured a dip in form.

“I can see him ending next year at like five in the world,” Querrey said on Nothing Major. “Not like two or three; five!”

After Alcaraz won the 2025 US Open to reclaim the world No 1 ranking, Querrey conceded that his ranking prediction the previous year had been an “awful take.”

“It was an awful take from me last year,” said the American. “Awful take. My apologies, Carlos. I was dead wrong! We swing and miss occasionally.”

