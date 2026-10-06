Jannik Sinner confirms worst fears about his 2026 season as he issues 112-word injury update

Jannik Sinner has issued a 112-word update to announce that his 2026 season is over due to the right knee injury that has sidelined him since July.

The Italian superstar has not played since his four-set victory against Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on 12 July.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Sinner confirmed his decision and explained it was taken with his “long-term career” in mind.

“Hello everyone, I would like to give you a little update,” the world No 1 said.

“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over.

“The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions, which this year is going to be way different, but at the moment I also need to think about my long-term career, so I will do everything possible to get back a hundred percent.

“I will thank you already in advance for your support and hope to see you very, very soon on court again. Ciao ciao!”

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Sinner’s announcement that he will not play again this year means he will lose the world No 1 ranking to current No 2 Zverev, who leads the 2026 Race to Turin rankings.

The news of Sinner’s latest blow comes after he withdrew from the Shanghai Masters last week, after he had already missed Masters 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati, the US Open, and the ATP 500 in Beijing.

The five-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to play the Six Kings Slam exhibition, the Vienna Open, the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals before the end of 2026.

Sinner may have also featured at the Davis Cup Finals, which is the final event of the season.

Jannik Sinner’s 2026 season

Sinner secured titles in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, which saw him become the first player in history to win the first five ATP Masters 1000 events held in a season.

The 25-year-old’s victory at the Italian Open saw him complete the set of all nine Masters 1000 titles — an achievement known as the career ‘Golden Masters.’

The world No 1 then captured his second successive Wimbledon crown, and he ends his season with an outstanding 44–3 (93.6%) win-loss record.

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